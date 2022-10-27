Medical Transcription Global Market to Reach $96.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Transcription Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical transcription market reached a value of US$ 66.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 96.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.



Medical transcription (MT), also known as healthcare documentation, is the process of converting verbal dictations of clinical data into pre-defined text or digital format. With the advancement in technology, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics and physicians are opting for MT to optimize operational efficiency, improve quality of patient care and minimize capital expenditure.

It also helps the healthcare providers to maintain patient care and treatment records detailing medical examination findings, treatment plans and relevant information. Besides this, it aids in reducing staff burden by eliminating the need to file patient forms, discharge summaries, and operation and progress notes. MT creates an organized and appropriate patient history, which enables the doctors in analyzing the current physical condition and prepare an ideal treatment plan for the patient.



There has been a rise in the prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, which has consequently led to an increase in the number of medical records generated in hospitals. Along with this, the growing awareness among enterprises about the benefits of electronic health records (EHR) in streamlining information is having a positive impact on the MT market across the globe.

Besides this, manufacturers have started leveraging latest technologies, such as ADT normalization, instantaneous document formatting and voice recognition that can automate the conversion of voice-based records into text-based electronic files. These technologies aid in reducing the time required for transcription as well as enhance the overall accuracy.

Moreover, with the increasing risk of manipulation or theft of medical data or information, the leading companies have introduced high-end encryption technologies, data security mechanisms, and end-to-end secure processes for the exchange of information.



