Medical VC Partner Makes the Case for Innovation as a Team Sport

In his characteristically relatable and kinetic style, readers accompany Ferrera as he travels the world chasing talent, testing new products, and targeting investors for new ventures, ideas, and opportunities. What has Dave learned from his storied adventures in innovation? A truth that's often challenging for American readers to synthesize: innovation is not about one genius having a brilliant idea and shouting Eureka! Innovation unfolds over time and only with concerted effort. It requires a championship team of diverse talent that includes engineers and business leadership.

Arguing that as a nation of innovators right from the beginning, individual exceptionalism is part of the American experience. Yet, Ferrera maintains that in almost every instance, it's in fact teamwork that has been at the heart of the most consequential inventions in history, including our republic.

"There is nothing sudden or solo about innovation. It takes years of thoughtful development, testing, and teamwork to really make a new idea happen in the world," said Ferrera. "Without a team, there is no progress, and this is true of everything from the airplane to the telephone to the personal computer. Progress takes a village."

In Innovation in Translation, Ferrera explores the strategies he learned as a college athlete and the coaches who taught him fundamental lessons on how to approach successful innovation today. Dave Ferrera shares his "team rules" for creating a culture that fosters creativity, trust, courage, team spirit, and wins championships along with practical advice all entrepreneurs could use.

Whether it's understanding the dynamics of money, building a helpful Board of Directors, or conquering communication breakdowns between leaders and engineers, Ferrera's grounded approach to high-level innovation has transformative potential for any organization.

About Dave Ferrera

Dave Ferrera is a general partner of Treadstone Holdings LLC, a venture studio based in Orange County, California, Dave began his career as part of the team that pioneered an early treatment for ischemic stroke and has been innovating new products and building and selling companies ever since. Dave's background in college athletics has allowed him to develop a unique approach to innovation that produces successful teams and wins markets. Dave lives in Orange County, California, with his three children, his life partner Kim, and two very unruly King Charles Spaniel puppies.

