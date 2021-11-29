Medical Waste Disposal Market Size to grow by USD 968.64 mn | Increasing Volume of Healthcare Waste to Improve Market Growth | Technavio

The medical waste disposal market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The increasing volume of healthcare waste is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the medical waste disposal market during the forecast period.

The medical waste disposal market covers the following areas:

Medical Waste Disposal Market Sizing

Medical Waste Disposal Market Forecast

Medical Waste Disposal Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

Based on geography, the medical waste disposal market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. According to our analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, accounting for 37% of the market's growth. The US and Mexico are the key countries for the medical waste disposal market in North America .

, , APAC, , and MEA. According to our analysis, The US and are the key countries for the medical waste disposal market in . Based on type, the medical waste disposal market has been segmented into hazardous and non-hazardous. Technavio estimates that the market the hazardous segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC

Daniels Health

Gamma Waste Systems

Larson Miller Inc.

MEDPRO Disposal LLC

Stericycle Inc.

SUEZ SA

Trilogy MedWaste Inc.

Waste Management Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Metal Recycling Market: The metal recycling market has been segmented by type (ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The metal recycling market has been segmented by type (ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals) and geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ). Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market: The water and wastewater treatment chemicals market has been segmented by type (coagulants and flocculants, corrosion and scale inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants, pH adjusters and softeners, and others), application (municipality, power generation, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Medical Waste Disposal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 968.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC, Daniels Health, Gamma Waste Systems, Larson Miller Inc., MEDPRO Disposal LLC, Stericycle Inc., SUEZ SA, Trilogy MedWaste Inc., and Waste Management Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio