Medical Waste Management Market to Reach US$ 25.2 Bn by 2028, Says TMR Report

Role of accredited government agencies to comprehend the criticality of hazards of medical waste fuels the growth of the medical waste management market

Focus of players to devise innovative platforms to offer comprehensive medical waste management solutions spells the growth of the medical waste management market

ALBANY, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Analysts at TMR estimate the medical waste management market to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Need for safe disposal of medical waste to prevent its hazardous effect on human health fuels the growth of the medical waste management market. The disposal of medical waste leads to discharge of biological hazards and chemical gases into the environment that can have serious consequences on the health and well-being of population.

Incineration is the most widely used technique for the treatment, disposal, and management of medical waste the world over. However, downsides of incineration and emission norms in place have led to the adoption of new techniques for medical waste management in developed countries.

The COVID-19 outbreak of has created substantial awareness about the importance of safe disposal of medical waste. The prolonged prevalence of the pandemic mandated medical supplies companies to adhere to packaging and disposal standards of Occupational Safety and Health Administration controlled by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Medical Waste Management Market – Key Findings of Report

Concerns of discharge of hazardous medical waste are leading to a shift from on-site treatment method to off-site practices. In the U.S., the enforcement of medical waste disposal policies to control the use of on-site incinerators and approvals required for on-site disposal has led to the gradual shift from on-site treatment to off-site treatment methods.

Investments in collection vehicles and focus on large-dollar & nationwide opportunities are some key strategies of companies in the medical waste management market to gain competitive advantage. Savvy players are innovating solutions for route-based pickup service to be integrated with mail-back systems for a comprehensive medical waste management offering.

Demand for small & medium quantity waste generators for medical waste disposal at clinics, dentists, ambulatory surgical centers, blood banks, and urgent care centers is increasing at a significant rate. This is attracting key players in the medical waste management market to provide customized plans to serve the medical waste disposal needs of small health enterprises; the target of Sharps Compliance Inc. to focus on two areas of service: field sales and inside and online sales is a case in point.

Extremely high number of retail health clinics in the U.S. that increased 47% between 2014 and 2017 creates substantial demand for medical waste management services. This provides ample opportunities for medical waste management companies to enter into long-term contract with manufacturers of small & medium capacity medical waste generators.

Rising preference of patients that require long-term care for home care and long-term care facilities in developed countries such as the U.S. is another key factor fueling the demand for small & medium quantity medical waste generators. This involves identifying areas and localities with poor waste collection & disposal to create the demand for medical waste management solutions. Developing and underdeveloped economies with poor waste collection and sanitation services are the best fit for this business model in the medical waste management market.

Medical Waste Management Market – Growth Drivers

Need for safe disposal of medical waste to prevent hazards to people fuels the medical waste management market

Role of several government agencies, non-government organizations, and community-based organizations in the collection, recycle, and disposal of medical waste stimulates the medical waste management market

Medical Waste Management Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the medical waste management market are;

Stericycle

Veolia

Biomedical Waste Solutions LLC

Clean Harbours Inc.

Sharps Compliance Inc.

BWS Incorporated

Republic Services Inc.

US Ecology Inc.

Waste Management Inc.

Daniels Health

Alba services GmbH & Co. KG

The medical waste management market is segmented as follows;

Medical Waste Management Market, by Nature of Waste

Non Hazardous Waste

Hazardous Waste

Medical Waste Management Market, by Waste Type

Sharps

Infectious & Pathological Waste

Radioactive Waste

Pharmaceutical Waste

Non-infectious Waste

Medical Waste Management Market, by Waste Generator Type

Large Quantity Waste Generators

Hospitals



Public





Private



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Mid & Small Quantity Waste Generators

Clinics & Physician Offices



Retail Pharmacy



Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Long Term Care Centers



Laboratories



Pathological Laboratories





Diagnostic Imaging Laboratories



Academic & Research Institutes



Blood Banks



Others (Veterinary, Mortuary and Autopsy Centers, Home Healthcare, Military & Government, Nursing Homes, Tattoo Parlor)

Medical Waste Management Market, by Service Type

On-site Services

Off-site Services

Medical Waste Management Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



GCC Countries



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market: The global pharmaceutical waste management market is driven by increase in the geriatric population in developing economies, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and rise in government initiatives for safe disposal of unused medications and waste generated by pharmaceutical industry and health care organizations.

Medical Waste Containers Market: The growing requirement for viable garbage removal, expanded mindfulness about garbage removal, a decrement in emergency clinic gained contaminations, and rigid unofficial laws overseeing the appropriate removal of medical waste all over the planet are totally expected to drive the Global Medical Waste Containers Market.

Biomedical Waste Management Market: The rising awareness pertaining to environmental protection as well as the rising need to dispose of the biomedical waste in safe and eco-friendly manner is driving the demand within the global biomedical waste management market.

