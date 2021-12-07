Medical X-Ray Films Market to grow by USD 109.46 mn|42% of growth to Originate from North America| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the medical x-ray films market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 109.46 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and recycling of medical x-ray films are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent regulations will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The medical x-ray films market report is segmented by End-user (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The medical X-ray films market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Agfa-Gevaert NV - The company offers medical X-ray films that are used for general radiology and mammography, offering sharp image quality equipped with long-lasting and shockproof cassettes, under the brand name of AGFA.

The company offers medical X-ray films that are used for general radiology and mammography, offering sharp image quality equipped with long-lasting and shockproof cassettes, under the brand name of AGFA.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - The company offers medical X-ray films that are designed to provide fast and highly accurate measurements for radiotherapy applications and are specifically designed for machine quality assurance on CT scanners, under the brand name of Ashland .

The company offers medical X-ray films that are designed to provide fast and highly accurate measurements for radiotherapy applications and are specifically designed for machine quality assurance on CT scanners, under the brand name of .

Carestream Health Inc. - The company offers medical X-ray films for radiology that creates the advanced X-SIGHT Imaging System with zero crossover film technology and a wide range to minimize image blur, under the brand name Carestream.

The company offers medical X-ray films for radiology that creates the advanced X-SIGHT Imaging System with zero crossover film technology and a wide range to minimize image blur, under the brand name Carestream. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Safety Lancet Market -The safety lancet market share is expected to increase by USD 865.92 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 12.36%. Download a free sample now!

Injection Pen Market -The injection pen market share should rise by USD 17.67 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 7.40%. Download a free sample now!

Medical X-Ray Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 109.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Carestream Health Inc., China Lucky Group Corp., Codonics Inc., Flow Dental Corp., Foma Bohemia Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., and Skydent AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio