MedicalMine Inc., the Host of CharmHealth.com, Launches Social Impact Program Charm Cares, With Sponsorship of Synchrony 2020, in Partnership With Nonprofit: The BRAIN Foundation

Synchrony is the first and only international symposium on translational research in autism, that brings together academia, biotech, pharmaceutical companies and venture partners from around the world. The theme of the Symposium is: From Bench to Biopharma. CharmHealth and its community of physicians are sponsoring this virtual event to bring together researchers and physicians in the cutting-edge of academia and industry to address comorbidities and disabling medical symptoms in ASD.

Symposium on Translational Research in autism: From Bench to BioPharma

MedicalMine Inc.'s CharmHealth.com suite of products is a leading comprehensive solution including EHR, PM, and RCM for independent medical practices.

Charm Cares is a platform sponsored and established by CharmHealth.com to enable enhanced quality of life and to mitigate access inequalities through healthcare technology. One of the major efforts of Charm Cares is the support and sponsorship of The BRAIN Foundation, a California nonprofit, that supports medical research related to autism spectrum disorders.

This year CharmHealth.com sponsors Synchrony 2020, which is also supported by Caltech and UC Davis MIND Institute.

Synchrony 2020 is a virtual conference that brings together academia and industry leaders over 6 weekends, starting from Nov. 1, 2020, to Dec. 13, 2020. The registration, sessions, speakers, and schedule are on http://synchronysymposium.com

Participants include speakers from the major US and international universities and medical centers including Mayo Clinic, UCLA, Harvard, RMIT Australia, UC Davis, CalTech, Mount Sinai, CNRS France, Mass General, Boston University, Yale, ASU, Cornell, UCSF, Princeton and more. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies including Roche, BioROSA, Axial Biotherapeutics, J&J, and others are scheduled to participate.

The goals of the conference are to present researchers working on understanding ASD through animal models, tissue cultures and organoid research, treatments in the FDA pipeline undergoing clinical trials, and to spotlight biotech startups and pharmaceutical companies with novel ASD therapeutics in the FDA approval pipeline.

The symposium opens on Nov. 1 with a session on Animal Models in ASD. This session presents cutting-edge research into how mouse models are being used to help understand ASD in humans. Knowledge from these studies may prove invaluable in testing therapeutics.

The second session on Nov. 8 highlights basic science research including organoid development and immunology related to testing and treatment in ASD. This will be followed by a neuro-metabolic research review.

The following session on Nov. 15 focuses on the latest work in GI disorders as comorbidities and results from trials including microbiota therapies. The session on Nov. 22 continues with several therapies on the horizon, including physicians from all over the world.

The sessions in December spotlight leaders from academia and industry with a focus on clinical trials and novel therapeutics. The conference concludes with a track on progress in biomarker validation and a look at how effective biomarkers can accelerate early detection and aid in the measurement of response to therapeutics.

"With the latest developments in academic translational research and the number of biopharma leaders starting to look into the medical conditions that affect those with autism, it is extremely exciting for us to work with The BRAIN Foundation to sponsor this event. Individuals with autism often have symptoms that can profoundly affect the quality of life, and these areas warrant further research and therapeutics. I hope that this event will spur innovative ideas and increased funding, to bring hope for individuals with autism," said Pramila Srinivasan, Ph.D., CEO, MedicalMine Inc.

CharmHealth's integrated cloud-based product suite is built to provide superior patient care, reduce delivery costs, and provide exceptional access to patients' medical data. CharmHealth includes Electronic Health Records, Practice Management, Patient Portal for Patient Engagement, Revenue Cycle Management, TeleHealth solutions, and an Instant Messaging solution for Providers, CharmConnect, all with complementary mobile solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.charmhealth.com or contact [email protected] or http://synchronysymposium.com

For the latest updates, visit www.facebook.com/brainfoundationorg

Symposium on Translational Research in autism: From Bench to BioPharma

