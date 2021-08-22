MedicaMetrix Announces Executive Team in Advance of International Expansion

Vyda Bielkus is spearheading MedicaMetrix's Strategy and Business Development efforts with her 20+ years' experience scaling startups from idea stage through scale up to growth stage companies. With a wide range of experience across healthcare, technology, and wellness industry verticals, she brings extensive strategic growth, product management and business development expertise. Vyda holds a MBA with an additional Healthcare Certificate from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a BA in Economics from Wellesley College.

Paul Edwards has expanded his role to Executive Vice President, Capital Markets, and CFO of MedicaMetrix. Prior to MedicaMetrix, Mr. Edwards served as a partner at Capri Capital Partners, the $3.6 Billion real estate asset management firm, where he oversaw the firm's investment and marketing activities, in addition to spearheading initiatives in Africa, India and the Middle East. Mr. Edwards is also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Africa, and a member of the Global Management Board.

Mary Kilwien brings her expertise as Executive Vice President of Strategic Alliances & Investor Relations. In her role, Mary is responsible for establishing partnerships globally with healthcare and research institutions, associations, and industry leaders. Mary co-founded and served as Chief Marketing Officer for the London-based Smalls and Walker, an innovative natural cosmetics company. She developed and nurtured a niche brand, managed channels, established strategic partnerships, introduced the first line of cruelty-free aromatherapy products, and created a private label sold exclusively through Nordstrom. Early on in her career, Mary marketed technology-based communication systems to Fortune 500 companies. Mary brings a wide network of not-for-profit institutions, funds, and family offices.

"MedicaMetrix is on the cusp of international expansion of multiple medical products, brands and technologies," Satish Vankayalapati, Chairman and Founder of MedicaMetrix stated. "We feel that the establishment of an experienced and effective Executive Leadership team is essential in allowing us to change how the world approaches, diagnoses and treats prostate health."

The company continues its aggressive growth in domestic and international environments under the ongoing leadership of Mr. Vankayalapati, Robert J Rudelius: President & CEO, Christopher Lafarge: Chief Operating Officer, and Peter Madras M.D. : Chief Medical Officer, among others.

About MedicaMetrix

MedicaMetrix develops innovative technologies and device solutions that transform the healthcare status quo, leading to better medical outcomes, streamlined care and enhanced patient experience.

We are leading the development of a new paradigm that transforms the diagnosis, treatment, and management of prostate health by filling the gap between PSA testing and imaging / biopsies. The ProstaMetrix system is a minimally invasive medical device designed to accurately measure the volume of the prostate gland early in the diagnostic process. ProstaMetrix helps physicians assess a patient's prostate status to better plan and monitor diagnostic procedures, treatments, drug therapies, and guide recommendations for active surveillance versus prostate biopsies.

MedicaMetrix is planning to acquire and develop other new medical devices with the goal to bring them to market rapidly by leveraging our planned production facilities in the U.S. and India.

