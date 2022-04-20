Medicare Advantage is Counting on At-Home Care to Attract New Members says Cavulus CEO

"The pandemic was an accelerant for home health care", notes Phillips, "but the winds have been shifting in this direction for several years." In 2019 Phillips told Home Health Care News that MA plans offering mobile nursing units, in-home visits and virtual monitoring would become a positive disruptive force in the health care industry.

"Transportation and mobility issues are hurdles, especially among our older Medicare population," points out Phillips. "Overcoming these challenges has become a key focus for MA insurers. They receive monthly reimbursement for managing a beneficiary's coverage in lieu of Traditional Medicare along with a reasonable expectation that better health outcomes will outperform the original government program."

Phillips cites a recent Washington Post article about some MA health plan's utilization of Papa Pals, an organization that "provide [s] companion care services and support for everyday needs to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other commercial health plans."

"We're seeing real health value in such services," stated Phillips. "These in-home services don't just provide needed companionship, the care-givers are checking to make sure prescriptions are filled and refrigerators are appropriately stocked."

But as the Post article points out, the health plans themselves stand to benefit by sending Papa Pals into members' homes. Phillips says the in-home companions "can help plans obtain incentives via quality programs by encouraging beneficiaries to complete wellness exams, screenings and assessments – something I have no issue with if there are positive measurable outcomes."

Phillips said: "Time will tell what value adds are meaningful and which ones will attract new members, but there's certainly a growing trend in high-touch and individualized benefits that seem poised to succeed."

