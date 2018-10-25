Medicare rates The Orthopaedic Institute an Exceptional Performer and awards high marks for clinical quality, patient-centered care

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthopaedic Institute (TOI), a leading provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal patient care across North Central Florida, today announced it earned 99.75 out of a possible 100 points from Medicare's nation-wide Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) quality measurement program.

TOI physicians were compared with providers across the country in three categories: quality; improvement activities such as patient satisfaction and engagement; and advancing care information through the use of technology, for example. Medicare, through its recently released 2017 MIPS program results, rated The Orthopaedic Institute an Exceptional Performer.

"This national rating by Medicare validates the world-class quality care and great patient experience you will receive at TOI while in the comfort of your community," said Dr. Richard Gilbert, M.D., CEO of The Orthopaedic Institute. "Achieving these exceptional results truly takes a team effort. I am so proud of TOI's commitment to becoming the compelling first choice for our patients, people and providers."

TOI scored 60 out of 60 in quality, 24.75 out of 25 in advancing care information and 15 out of 15 in improvement activities.

"We are thrilled to see our dedication to understanding and exceeding the needs of our patients, their families and the communities we serve supported by our 2017 Medicare quality measurement score," said Dr. Andrew Rocca, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at The Orthopaedic Institute. "Our patients are our top priority, and we continue to strive towards delivering the best possible care."

About The Orthopaedic Institute (TOI)

Based in Gainesville, Fla., The Orthopaedic Institute is among the state's largest orthopaedic practices, serving the patients and communities of North Central Florida for more than 30 years with exceptional comprehensive musculoskeletal services. Utilizing a network of seven clinic locations and two ambulatory surgery centers, TOI provides high-quality, patient-centered services ranging from injury prevention and diagnosis to complex surgical treatment and intensive rehabilitation. TOI's comprehensive service line is administered by its 34 highly trained, board-certified physicians, supported by the company's long-tenured clinical support staff, seasoned managerial leadership and centralized business services platform. To learn more, visit https://www.toi-health.com.

