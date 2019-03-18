MedicareWebWatch Project Recognizes Best-of-Breed 2019 Medicare Advantage Plan Websites

News provided by

HealthMetrix Research Inc.

Mar 18, 2019, 13:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMetrix Research Inc., an independent research firm, announces the selection of 35 Medicare Advantage plan websites for "Excellence in Website Content, Connectivity, Design and Transparency". Fifteen "5-Star" websites and twenty "4-Star" websites were selected from over 175 Medicare Advantage websites after comprehensive site reviews. 

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier, "These best-of-breed websites demonstrate their growing value as an asset for Medicare Advantage plans to achieve enrollment and customer satisfaction goals.  Providing a high-value, positive website experience that engages plan members and caregivers will also deliver return on investment in the long-term.  The MedicareWebWatch Project is pleased to recognize these organizations for their forward-looking commitment to website relevance and readiness." 

The MedicareWebWatch Project is based on HealthMetrix Research's methodology that weighs 50 website features related to:  plan-specific content; external content resources; member connectivity; design and transparency.  Details are available at www.MedicareWebWatch.com.  HealthMetrix Research Inc. neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare plans or products. 

www.MedicareWebWatch.com

Contact:   Alan Mittermaier       614-236-8345



2019 MedicareWebWatch 5-Star Websites



Aetna

www.aetnamedicare.com 

AvMed

www.avmedmedicare.org  

BlueCross BlueShield of Michigan

www.bcbsm.com 

Capital District Physicians' Health Plan

www.cdphp.com 

EmblemHealth

www.emblemhealth.com  

HAP

www.choosehap.org 

Health Alliance

www.healthalliance.org   

HealthPartners

www.healthpartners.com

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ

www.horizon-bcbsnj.com

Humana

www.humana.com

Kaiser Permanente

www.medicare.kaiserpermanente.org 

MVP Health Plan

www.mvphealthcare.com

Priority Health

www.prioritymedicare.com

Providence Health Plan

www.healthplans.providence.org 

UPMC Health Plan

www.upmchealthplan.com


2019 MedicareWebWatch 4-Star Websites



BlueCross BlueShield of RI

www.bcbsri.com 

BlueCross BlueShield of Western NY

www.bcbswny.com

BlueShield of Northeastern NY

www.bsneny.com 

Capital Blue Cross

www.capitalbluemedicare.com  

Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield

www.excellusbcbs.com 

Fallon Health

www.fchp.org 

Florida Blue

www.floridablue.com

Health-First Health Plan

www.health-first.org 

HMSA

www.hmsa.com  

Independent Health

www.independenthealth.com  

MCS Classicare

www.mcsclassicare.com 

Network Health

www.networkhealth.com 

Peoples Health

www.peopleshealth.com   

Presbyterian Health Plan

www.phs.org/medicare   

Rocky Mountain Health Plans

www.rmhp.org

SCAN Health Plan

www.scanhealthplan.com 

Security Health Plan

www.securityhealth.org  

Tufts Health Plan

www.tuftsmedicarepreferred.org

UCare

www.ucare.org 

Univera Healthcare

www.univerahealthcare.com 

SOURCE HealthMetrix Research Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicarewebwatch.com

Also from this source

HealthMetrix Research Selects 2019 Medicare Advantage Plans for...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

MedicareWebWatch Project Recognizes Best-of-Breed 2019 Medicare Advantage Plan Websites

News provided by

HealthMetrix Research Inc.

Mar 18, 2019, 13:00 ET