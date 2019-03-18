MedicareWebWatch Project Recognizes Best-of-Breed 2019 Medicare Advantage Plan Websites
Mar 18, 2019, 13:00 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMetrix Research Inc., an independent research firm, announces the selection of 35 Medicare Advantage plan websites for "Excellence in Website Content, Connectivity, Design and Transparency". Fifteen "5-Star" websites and twenty "4-Star" websites were selected from over 175 Medicare Advantage websites after comprehensive site reviews.
According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier, "These best-of-breed websites demonstrate their growing value as an asset for Medicare Advantage plans to achieve enrollment and customer satisfaction goals. Providing a high-value, positive website experience that engages plan members and caregivers will also deliver return on investment in the long-term. The MedicareWebWatch Project is pleased to recognize these organizations for their forward-looking commitment to website relevance and readiness."
The MedicareWebWatch Project is based on HealthMetrix Research's methodology that weighs 50 website features related to: plan-specific content; external content resources; member connectivity; design and transparency. Details are available at www.MedicareWebWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research Inc. neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare plans or products.
Contact: Alan Mittermaier 614-236-8345
2019 MedicareWebWatch 5-Star Websites
Aetna
AvMed
BlueCross BlueShield of Michigan
Capital District Physicians' Health Plan
EmblemHealth
HAP
Health Alliance
HealthPartners
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ
Humana
Kaiser Permanente
MVP Health Plan
Priority Health
Providence Health Plan
UPMC Health Plan
2019 MedicareWebWatch 4-Star Websites
BlueCross BlueShield of RI
BlueCross BlueShield of Western NY
BlueShield of Northeastern NY
Capital Blue Cross
Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield
Fallon Health
Florida Blue
Health-First Health Plan
HMSA
Independent Health
MCS Classicare
Network Health
Peoples Health
Presbyterian Health Plan
Rocky Mountain Health Plans
SCAN Health Plan
Security Health Plan
Tufts Health Plan
UCare
Univera Healthcare
SOURCE HealthMetrix Research Inc.
