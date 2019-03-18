MedicareWebWatch Project Recognizes Best-of-Breed 2019 Medicare Advantage Plan Websites

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMetrix Research Inc., an independent research firm, announces the selection of 35 Medicare Advantage plan websites for "Excellence in Website Content, Connectivity, Design and Transparency". Fifteen "5-Star" websites and twenty "4-Star" websites were selected from over 175 Medicare Advantage websites after comprehensive site reviews.

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc. president Alan Mittermaier, "These best-of-breed websites demonstrate their growing value as an asset for Medicare Advantage plans to achieve enrollment and customer satisfaction goals. Providing a high-value, positive website experience that engages plan members and caregivers will also deliver return on investment in the long-term. The MedicareWebWatch Project is pleased to recognize these organizations for their forward-looking commitment to website relevance and readiness."

The MedicareWebWatch Project is based on HealthMetrix Research's methodology that weighs 50 website features related to: plan-specific content; external content resources; member connectivity; design and transparency. Details are available at www.MedicareWebWatch.com. HealthMetrix Research Inc. neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare plans or products.

www.MedicareWebWatch.com

2019 MedicareWebWatch 5-Star Websites



Aetna www.aetnamedicare.com AvMed www.avmedmedicare.org BlueCross BlueShield of Michigan www.bcbsm.com Capital District Physicians' Health Plan www.cdphp.com EmblemHealth www.emblemhealth.com HAP www.choosehap.org Health Alliance www.healthalliance.org HealthPartners www.healthpartners.com Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ www.horizon-bcbsnj.com Humana www.humana.com Kaiser Permanente www.medicare.kaiserpermanente.org MVP Health Plan www.mvphealthcare.com Priority Health www.prioritymedicare.com Providence Health Plan www.healthplans.providence.org UPMC Health Plan www.upmchealthplan.com





2019 MedicareWebWatch 4-Star Websites



BlueCross BlueShield of RI www.bcbsri.com BlueCross BlueShield of Western NY www.bcbswny.com BlueShield of Northeastern NY www.bsneny.com Capital Blue Cross www.capitalbluemedicare.com Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield www.excellusbcbs.com Fallon Health www.fchp.org Florida Blue www.floridablue.com Health-First Health Plan www.health-first.org HMSA www.hmsa.com Independent Health www.independenthealth.com MCS Classicare www.mcsclassicare.com Network Health www.networkhealth.com Peoples Health www.peopleshealth.com Presbyterian Health Plan www.phs.org/medicare Rocky Mountain Health Plans www.rmhp.org SCAN Health Plan www.scanhealthplan.com Security Health Plan www.securityhealth.org Tufts Health Plan www.tuftsmedicarepreferred.org UCare www.ucare.org Univera Healthcare www.univerahealthcare.com

