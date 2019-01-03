Medici Acquires Chiron Health Expanding Mission of Transforming Healthcare Delivery

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medici (www.medici.md) recently acquired telemedicine company Chiron Health to further its focused mission of revolutionizing the healthcare industry with innovative, global technology that reconnects the continuum of care. The acquisition of Chiron Health follows that of the recent Medici addition of DocbookMD, an early platform facilitating medical professional colleague communication, including members of state medical associations.

"These two acquisitions are really such great fits, both being doctor-driven organizations with several features that perfectly complement and fine-tune the suite of services Medici now offers," said Clinton Phillips, Medici founder and CEO, who in November was honored as a national finalist in Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year competition in the healthcare technology category.

Austin-based Chiron Health is a platform on which doctors can provide convenient healthcare access to their remote patients through secure video visits. Chiron Health is the embedded telemedicine platform for more than five Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems and is expected to incorporate many more of these systems. Currently catering to over 1,000 physician practices, Chiron Health is noted for its Reimbursement Rules Engine, which provides doctors with accurate estimates on how much they will be paid for consults across 300 different healthcare plans.

The number of physicians, therapists and veterinarians using the Medici app, including DocbookMD users, has surpassed 30,000. "We are excited to continue in growth mode, focused on doctors helping patients—freeing up physicians to use their knowledge and talents to better serve more patients and for less cost," said Phillips.

The doctor-driven Chiron organization will be a valuable addition to Medici, a company which provides a global HIPAA-compliant mobile app with secure text, voice and video messaging for doctors to provide convenient virtual healthcare to patients. Medici plans to retain all Chiron Health employees.

"It's rare that you find two companies this well aligned," said Andrew O'Hara, founder and CEO of Chiron. "Medici and Chiron have both been focused on building best-in-class remote care tools to bring physicians and patients closer together – Medici from a secure messaging angle and Chiron from a scheduled video visit angle. It will be exciting to see what these two talented teams are able to accomplish together."

The Medici platform offers more than a dozen innovative features including in-application billing, e-prescribe prescriptions, electronic records integration and e-refer referrals.

