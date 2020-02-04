Medici Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medici, a virtual healthcare company based in Austin, Texas today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit. This attestation provides evidence that Medici has a strong commitment to deliver high quality services to its clients by demonstrating they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Medici's controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

"Security and compliance commitments are critical for Medici providers and patients, and we are dedicated to providing service and data security assurance as part of our mission to recreate the doctor-patient relationship," said Allen Darnell, Chief Technology Officer at Medici. "Our new attestation with the SOC 2 Type II standard demonstrates Medici's enduring commitment to ensuring the security and continuity of our critical customer operations."

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria. Medici has selected the security, processing integrity, and confidentiality categories for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "Medici delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Medici's controls."

About Medici

Medici is working to change how healthcare is delivered by recreating the doctor-patient relationship. With the secure messaging app, physicians and patients have the ability to connect via text, call, or video, from anywhere and on their schedule. This enables patients to chat with their doctor, vet, or therapist at any time, and clinicians to extend care and get paid without extra overhead or burdensome schedules. With over 20,000 doctors across the platform, Medici is leading the way in the future of healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.medici.md.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 900 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter ( @KPAudit ), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.

