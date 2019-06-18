Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Announces Appointments of New Chief Strategy Officer and VP of Integration

"On behalf of Medicine Man Technologies, I am pleased to welcome Todd and Collin to the team," said Mr. Andy Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicine Man Technologies. "As we continue to grow and increase our capabilities as a fully vertically integrated cannabis operator, these new executive team members contribute impressive track records in advancing the development of acquisitions for highly successful companies and executing strategic decisions that the Company will benefit from. They join Medicine Man Technologies at an exciting time, and I am confident they will play integral roles as the Company further develops its operations on a global scale and drive profitability to enhance value for shareholders."

Todd Williams joins Medicine Man Technologies as Chief Strategy Officer, with more than 24 years of consulting, strategy, asset valuation and M&A experience. In his most recent role in Corporate Development at Albertsons Companies, he managed the acquisition of over 1,600 operating grocery stores with more than $40 billion in sales and $10 billion in transaction value and was also responsible for divesting 168 stores with over $3 billion in sales. Previously, Mr. Williams has held asset valuation and management positions in real estate and commodity trading, as well as management consulting positions with Arthur Andersen LLP and Electronic Data Systems. He received a B.A. from DePauw University and graduated with academic honors.

Collin Lodge comes on board as Vice President of Integration after six years serving as the Director of Corporate Development and Strategy at Albertsons Companies. He participated in transformational retail projects, including the acquisition of Safeway's 2,230 stores nationwide and the corresponding required Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") divestitures, one of the largest FTC decisions in U.S. history at the time. Mr. Lodge has also supported growth into new business segments following the acquisitions of MedCart Specialty Pharmacy and Plated, both in 2017. He has a history of establishing mutually beneficial strategic structures and brings significant integration and change management experience to the Company. He is an MBA graduate of Boise State University and received his B.S. in finance from the University of Idaho.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies is a fully integrated operator in the cannabis industry, offering consulting, retail pharma-grade products and turnkey solutions for cannabis cultivators for over a decade. Medicine Man Technologies is leveraging its expertise and intellectual property to vertically integrate retail, cultivation, formulation and distribution operations. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 18 states and seven countries.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) Regulatory limitations on our products and services; (ii) our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; (iii) general industry and economic conditions; and (v) our ability to access adequate financing on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us as well as other risks identified in our filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

