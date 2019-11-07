Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. to Host Q3 2019 Conference Call on November 11, 2019

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or the "Company"), announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss operational and financial highlights from its third quarter 2019 on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Chief Executive Officer Andy Williams, Chief Operating Officer Joe Puglise, and Senior VP of Finance Nancy Huber will be available to answer questions following prepared remarks. Participants may submit their questions during the live call via webcast and prior to the call by emailing ir@medicinemantechnologies.com with "MDCL Question" in the subject line.

Investors interested in participating in the call can dial 877-407-8293 from the U.S. or 201-689-8349 internationally. A live webcast will also be available on the Company's website at https://ir.medicinemantechnologies.com. It is recommended that investors visit the website 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A telephone replay of the earnings call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call and ending November 25, 2019 by dialing 877-660-6853 for participants in the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for participants that are international and entering access code 13696317. The webcast will be archived for two weeks on the Company's website.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Denver, Colorado-based Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: MDCL) is a rapidly growing provider of cannabis consulting services, nutrients, and supplies. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 20 states and seven countries throughout the cannabis industry. The Company has entered into agreements to become one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the global cannabis industry. Current agreements will enable Medicine Man Technologies to offer cultivation, extraction, distribution and retail pharma-grade products internationally. The Company's intellectual property includes the "Three A Light" methodology for cannabis cultivation and pending acquisition candidate MedPharm's GMP-certified facility, which has the first cannabis research license to conduct clinical trials in the United States. Management includes decades of cannabis experience, a unique combination of first movers in industrial cannabis and proven Fortune 500 corporate executives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks, and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services; (ii) our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; (iii) general industry and economic conditions; and (iv) our ability to access adequate financing on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, as well as other risks identified in our filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:

ir@medicinemantechnologies.com

1-866-348-1997

