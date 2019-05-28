Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. to Participate on Cannabis Panel at the 39th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Marketplace Conference

DENVER, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated operator, today announced that the Company will be featured on a cannabis panel at the 39th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Marketplace Conference, being held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Pierre New York in New York City.

Mr. Joe Puglise, Chief Operating Officer of Medicine Man Technologies, will serve on the "Medical Opportunities for Cannabis" panel between 12:00 and 12:45 p.m. ET on Track 2 in the Wedgwood Lower Level. Mr. Puglise will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Medicine Man Technologies is a profitable first mover in the cannabis industry, having recently reported a 65% yearly growth increase in total revenue and acquisition strategy to continue to rapidly grow for the first quarter of 2019. The Medicine Man Technologies brand has earned a best-in-class reputation for its expertise, working with over 100 clients in 18 states and seven countries.

About Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray is a leading investment bank and asset management firm. Through a distinct combination of independent thinking, candid counsel, focused expertise and empowered employees, Piper Jaffray delivers integrity, insight and impact to each and every relationship. In-depth knowledge and expertise are in the following core focus sectors: agriculture, clean tech and renewables, business services, consumer, diversified industrials and services, energy, financial services, financial sponsors, healthcare, and technology.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies is a fully integrated operator in the cannabis industry, offering consulting, retail pharma-grade products, and turnkey solutions for cannabis cultivators for over a decade. Medicine Man Technologies is leveraging its expertise and intellectual property to vertically integrate retail, cultivation, formulation, and distribution operations. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 18 states and seven countries.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

