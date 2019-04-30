Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. to Present at the 2019 ThinkEquity Conference

DENVER, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will be presenting at the ThinkEquity Conference, to be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

Joe Puglise, Chief Operating Officer of Medicine Man Technologies, will deliver a presentation and discuss recent Company highlights at 12:00 p.m. ET in the Lotus West Room. Mr. Puglise will be available for 1-on-1 meetings during the conference.

"This is one of the premiere conferences within the emerging cannabis space for small-cap companies," said Mr. Puglise. "We are excited to be participating and presenting the latest highlights from our Company, which include our year-over-year profitable growth and pending acquisitions of MedPharm Holdings, LLC and Medicine Man Denver."

Medicine Man Technologies is a profitable first mover in the cannabis industry, with a revenue run rate expected at $40-50 million upon completion of its pending acquisitions. The Medicine Man Technologies brand has earned a best-in-class reputation for its expertise, working with over 100 clients in 18 states and seven countries.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies is a fully integrated operator in the cannabis industry, offering consulting, retail pharma-grade products, and turnkey solutions for cannabis cultivators for over a decade. Medicine Man Technologies is leveraging its expertise and intellectual property to vertically integrate retail, cultivation, formulation, and distribution operations. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 18 states and seven countries.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@medicinemantechnologies.com

1-866-348-1997

