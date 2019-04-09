Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., To Present At The 3rd Annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

DENVER, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will be presenting at the 3rd Annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, to be held April 17-18, 2019 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Canada.

Andy Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of Medicine Man Technologies, will deliver a corporate presentation and discuss recent highlights of the Company on Thursday, April 18 at 11:20 a.m. ET in the British Columbia Room.

"This is one of the premiere conferences within the emerging cannabis space for small-cap companies," said Mr. Williams. "We are excited to be participating and presenting the latest highlights from our Company, which include our year-over-year profitable growth and pending acquisitions of MedPharm Holdings, LLC and Medicine Man Denver."

Medicine Man Technologies is a profitable first mover in the cannabis industry, with a revenue run rate expected to exceed $40m upon completion of its pending acquisitions. The Medicine Man Technologies brand has earned a best-in-class reputation for its cultivation and extraction expertise, working with over 100 clients in 18 states and seven countries.

About the Third Annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The 3rd Annual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is scheduled to be held April 17-18, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The conference is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America and offers high-level access and seamless interaction between the two. The two days feature discussions of post-legalization Canada, market volatility and emerging markets, as well as networking with fundamental players and workshops with influencers, policymakers and trailblazers.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies is a fully integrated operator in the cannabis industry, offering consulting, cultivation supplies and equipment, retail pharma-grade products, and turnkey solutions for cannabis producers, processors, and retailers for nearly a decade. Medicine Man Technologies is leveraging its expertise and intellectual property to vertically integrate retail, cultivation, formulation and distribution operations. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 18 states and seven countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

