Medicine Man Technologies Strengthens Leadership Team with New VP of Finance

"I am greatly impressed with what Medicine Man Technologies is accomplishing in the cannabis industry," said Huber. "Their approach is methodical and precise, and through the aggregation of leading cannabis brands and industry experts, they are building an accomplished team of trailblazers and veterans that set them far ahead of the industry's baseline. The Company continues to expand aggressively, both organically and through acquisitions, in a constant effort to bring new services and a deeper assortment of products to market. I look forward to contributing to its success at such an exciting stage of development."

"Nancy's extensive experience navigating the complexities of highly regulated industries will be a true asset for the Company," said Andy Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of Medicine Man Technologies. "Her strong mix of strategic and tactical skills will be foundational in supporting our growth and helping us to successfully evolve into a vertically integrated operator."

Huber is a senior level executive with a background on multi-functional management, financial and strategic planning, IPOs, M&A, SEC reporting, investor relations, intellectual property, and multiple systems implementation. She was, most recently, the CFO at Forward Foods LLC a consumer packaged goods company, from 2007 to 2019 where she oversaw improvements in revenue, gross margins, net sales margins, and EBITDA. Previously, she was the CFO of Bullion River Gold Corp, where she managed finance, HR, legal, and IT for the public start up gold and exploration and production company. She was also Executive VP of Operations and Finance and CFO for Western Multiplex Corporation, where she helped grow revenue 100% in two years and executed a successful public offering ahead of planned timing. Huber received her B.S. in Chemical Engineering at Purdue University and her MBA at the Kellogg School of Management.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Denver, Colorado-based Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: MDCL) is a rapidly growing provider of cannabis consulting services, nutrients and supplies. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 20 states and 7 countries throughout the cannabis industry. The Company has entered into agreements to become one of the largest vertically integrated seed-to-sale operators in the global cannabis industry. Current agreements will enable Medicine Man Technologies to offer cultivation, extraction, distribution and retail pharma-grade products internationally. The Company's intellectual property includes the ""Three A Light"" methodology for cannabis cultivation and pending acquisition candidate MedPharm's GMP-certified facility, which has the first cannabis research license to conduct clinical trials in the United States. Management includes decades of cannabis experience, a unique combination of first movers in industrial cannabis and proven Fortune 500 corporate executives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services; (ii) our ability to complete and integrate acquisitions; (iii) general industry and economic conditions; and (iv) our ability to access adequate financing on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, as well as other risks identified in our filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

