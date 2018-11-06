Medicine X Launches Innovative Patient Resources for Crohn's & Colitis

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medicine X, with support from the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, released two new interactive graphic stories to help inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) adult patients and their loved ones fully understand Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis—Crohn's Xplained and UC Xplained.

According to the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, approximately 80 percent of patients fail to recall medical information provided by their doctor. Through Crohn's and UC Xplained, Medicine X and the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation seek to bridge the gap between the medical terminology doctors use and the information patients understand by simplifying the conversation through the use of personal stories.

"Doctors typically provide patients with fact sheets full of complicated information," said Dr. Kim Chilman-Blair, founder and president of Medicine X. "We've decided to disrupt traditional methods by bringing together graphic novelists, top doctors, and patient advocacy organizations to create relatable and engaging stories that explain these diseases in a way everyone can understand."

Each 'xplained' story is based on a real patient and reflects their journey as they live with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis. The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation served as a content collaborator on Crohn's and UC Xplained, providing invaluable insight and guidance with the development of these stories.

"Crohn's and ulcerative colitis are complicated diseases in how they present and how they are treated," said Laura Wingate, Senior Vice President, Education, Support, & Advocacy for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. "Because of this, it can be hard for some to fully grasp what it means to have these diseases. We're pleased to offer another resource to patients to help them become active and informed partners in their care."

The Crohn's and UC stories can be found at www.crohnsxplained.com and www.ucxplained.com.

About Medicine X

Medicine X is a team of doctors and artists dedicated to creating accessible and easily-digestible medical information for all patients, through interactive illustrations. We believe everyone should be educated and empowered in order to take part in their own medical decisions, regardless of age, gender, culture or condition. Medicine X continues dedicating its resources to help its global audience fully understand medical conditions. For more information on Medicine X and their latest project, please visit: www.medicinex.com , www.crohnsxplained.com or www.ucxplained.com.

About Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is the largest non-profit, voluntary, health organization dedicated to finding cures for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). The Foundation's mission is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of children and adults who are affected by these diseases. The Foundation works to fulfill its mission by funding research; providing educational resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public; and furnishing supportive services for those afflicted with IBD. For more information visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org, call 888-694-8872, or email info@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

SOURCE Medicine X

Related Links

https://www.medicinex.com/

