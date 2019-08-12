Medicines targeting multiple sclerosis and lymphoma are among new specialty drugs available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the country, has additional medicines available to patients with certain rare, chronic and complex conditions.

Known as limited distribution drugs (LDDs), these specialty medicines treat certain types of multiple sclerosis (MS), Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), among other complex conditions. Since last spring, the following drugs have been added to our list of LDDs:

Eticovo™ (etanercept-ykro) is a biosimilar manufactured by Samsung Bioepis. Eticovo is a tumor necrosis factor blocker approved to treat several autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Mavenclad® (cladribine) tablets are the first and only short-course oral treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), including relapsing-remitting disease (RRMS) and active secondary progressive disease (SPMS) in adults. Mavenclad is generally recommended for patients who have had an inadequate response to, or are unable to tolerate, alternate drugs prescribed for the treatment of MS. Mavenclad is not recommended for use in people with clinically isolated syndrome (CIS, a disease with the same symptoms as MS) because of its safety profile. Mavenclad's prescribing information includes boxed warnings for malignancy and risk of teratogenicity (damage to developing fetus). EMD Serono manufactures Mavenclad.

Mayzent® (siponimod) is used to treat relapsing forms of MS, including CIS, RRMS and active SPMS, in adults. It is the first and only pill studied and proven in active SPMS. Novartis manufactures Mayzent.

Polivy™ (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) is used with other medicines – specifically, the chemotherapy drug bendamustine and a rituximab product – to treat patients whose diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) has come back or worsened after at least two prior therapies. Polivy is manufactured by Genentech. DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in the U.S.

Relizorb™ (immobilized lipase) is a first-of-its-kind digestive enzyme cartridge designed for use in pediatric (ages 5 years and older) and adult patients to hydrolyze (break down by chemical reaction with water) fats while receiving enteral nutrition. Fats that are not hydrolyzed could result in patients receiving fewer calories, having weight loss, and a shortage of omega-3 fats which are important for normal growth and development. Relizorb is manufactured by Alcresta.

Ruzurgi® (amifampridine), manufactured by Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., is used to treat LEMS in patients age 6 to less than 17 years of age. LEMS is a rare neuromuscular disorder that weakens and fatigues the body's voluntary muscles (those we can move at will). This is the first approved treatment for pediatric patients with LEMS.

Vyndaqel® (tafamidis meglumine) and Vyndamax™ (tafamidis), manufactured by Pfizer, are both used to treat cardiomyopathy (chronic heart disease) caused by transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults. ATTR is caused by the buildup of abnormal deposits of specific proteins known as amyloid in the body's organs and tissues, interfering with their normal functioning. These are the first FDA-approved treatments for ATTR-CM.

"Manufacturers choose AllianceRx Walgreens Prime as a limited distribution drug partner because they value our ability to support patients throughout their treatment journey," says Tracey James, RPh, vice president of pharmacy services at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. "They know we are committed to delivering the high-touch care these patients need, while striving to contain costs and drive health outcomes."

For full prescribing information on any of the drugs identified above, visit the manufacturer websites.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

Media Contact

Adrienne Foley | adrienne.foley@alliancerxwp.com | 612.777.6259

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Related Links

https://www.alliancerxwp.com

