Medicom Granted Continuing Education Program Accreditation

The AGD PACE program approves continuing dental education (CDE) organizations based on 13 rigorous standards and provides dental professionals with a reliable basis for selecting quality programs. It also promotes the ongoing improvement of continuing dental education and provides dental regulatory agencies with a sound basis for uniform acceptance of CE credits, as mandated by licensing jurisdictions.

"The accreditation of Medicom to offer official CE courses further validates our reputation as a valued resource for infection control expertise," affirmed Ouriel Levy, Executive Vice President, Commercial and Global President, Dental. "Today's announcement is just the latest example of our commitment to providing healthcare professionals with the most reliable infection control solutions, as well as the training and education resources to further their understanding of protocols and proper product usage."

Medicom has been offering live training and education to end users since the company was founded in 1988. As busy dental professionals shift towards on-demand learning to stay current on the latest in infection control while earning required credits, Medicom will launch an online CE education program through its new website this fall.

2020 DTA Foundation/AMD Medicom Scholarship Winner Announced

Consistent with their commitment to ongoing education and training, Medicom recently awarded the 2020 DTA Foundation/AMD Medicom Scholarship recognizing commitment to community service to Evi Addoh, a student at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry.

About Medicom

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Ocean Pacific, Hedy, Kolmi and Hopen brands. Medicom operates under the Kolmi-Hopen company in Angers, France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro in the UK.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola.



For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com .

SOURCE AMD Medicom Inc.

Related Links

www.medicom.ca

