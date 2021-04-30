Medicom is the Proud Winner of a Prestigious Mercuriades Award

Launched in 1981 by the Federation of the Chambers of Commerce of Quebec (FCCQ), the Mercuriades competition is now the most prestigious business competition in Quebec. Each year, it celebrates the innovation, ambition, entrepreneurship and performance of Quebec companies.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized in our home province and we thank the jury for this award. As COVID-19 was gaining momentum in China in January 2020, we came to a crossroads where we had to decide whether to maintain the status quo or reinvent ourselves. We chose to reinvent ourselves by pivoting to high-quality N95 and procedure masks, building strong relationships with several governments around the world and building five new factories on three continents, including one in Montreal. This strategic decision was not only beneficial for Medicom, but also for local communities that can now count on a secure supply of high-quality personal protective equipment," said Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer of Medicom.

In the midst of the pandemic, Medicom hired more than 600 employees, growing its team of over 2,000. These are the dedicated men and women who make it their daily mission to help protect healthcare professionals and their patients.

"All of our employees played a critical role in the transformation we began in the midst of the pandemic. We would like to thank them for their contributions, as this Mercuriades award would not have been possible without them. Medicom's growth will continue in the years ahead and we will be more prepared than ever to support our clients and governments," concluded John Tourlas, President North America, Medicom.

The Medicom team congratulates all 2021 Mercuriades winners and finalists.

About the Medicom Group

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com, follow us on Twitter @MedicomNA or visit pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE AMD Medicom Inc.

Related Links

www.medicom.ca

