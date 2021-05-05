Medicom named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

MONTREAL, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quebec company AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of procedure and respiratory mask, has been selected as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. This award recognizes Canadian companies with revenues over $25 million that demonstrate best-in-class performance.

Each year, hundreds of companies complete a rigorous application process and undergo evaluation by an independent panel of judges based on four key areas: strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, governance and financials.

"On behalf of Medicom leadership, we are honoured to receive this prestigious award," said John Tourlas, President, North America. "This recognition comes at a time when our company has experienced massive growth in the midst of a global pandemic, and it is a testament to our ability to successfully pivot under extraordinary circumstances."

Medicom personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection control solutions were already being manufactured on three continents and sold in over 95 countries when unprecedented demand due to COVID-19 required the company to open 6 additional mask factories across the world in just 6 months.

"Medicom was able to supply desperately needed PPE, including medical-grade face masks and N95-type respirators, to frontline workers around the world despite export bans, a scarcity of raw materials and severe labour shortages. We are extremely proud of our people and how their dedication allowed us to rapidly and profitably adapt our strategy and ramp up our capabilities while maintaining a culture of collaboration and shared commitment to our mission of protecting healthcare workers and their patients," affirmed Guillaume Laverdure, Medicom COO.

"The past year has posed numerous challenges for Canadian businesses and has touched each and every one in some form or another—including this year's Best Managed winners," said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do each and every day. Their unwavering commitment to their people, and their adaptability amid a year of turmoil, has led them to this achievement and it mustn't go unnoticed."

Medicom leadership remains firmly committed to continuing to pursue the company's strategy to ensure sustained performance, growth and industry leadership throughout 2021 and beyond.

About the Medicom Group

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021 and was awarded the Mercure prize in the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Entrepreneurship - Large Company category at the 2021 Mercuriades.

Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (After three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (Winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and TMX Group. For more information, please contact: [email protected] or consult www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca

