MedicsPremier® and MedicsRCM® Maintain a Nearly 99% Success Rate in First Attempt Clearinghouse Claims for Ophthalmology

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MedicsPremier, a leading ophthalmology practice management automation solution maintains an extraordinary 2018 year-to-date success rate of nearly 99% on first attempt clearinghouse claims. MedicsRCM® does the same for ophthalmology groups that prefer outsourced revenue cycle management. MedicsRCM also uses the MedicsPremier system.

MedicsPremier and MedicsRCM help ensure being paid every dollar for every visit with additional EDI-supported power features such as real time claim tracking and built-in, on-the-fly denial management for quickly editing and resubmitting denied claims.

Even more deeply, the system works to reduce denials with proactive alerts based on the particular payer's history of denying claims. These alerts enable the practice to re-code claims prior to submitting them, avoiding what would likely become denials. The practice is able to create any number of user-defined alerts through the system's powerful Rules Engine.

David Barzillai, President of ADS, said, "MedicsPremier and MedicsRCM work to protect our clients' revenue by issuing alerts when scheduling appointments if the selected ophthalmologist does not participate in the patient's insurance. Additionally, eligibility is batch-verified in advance directly through the scheduler to ensure incoming patients' insurance coverage is intact. Verifications for next day or same day appointments and for walk-ins can also be processed."

MedicsPremier's patient responsibility estimator is available while scheduling appointments if the practice chooses to pre-alert patients with an approximation what they will owe. At the same time, patients may be reminded about their co-payments.

"While the responsibility estimator may have been used when scheduling their appointments, as patients leave they're able to be shown how their approximate amounts due have been calculated. This gives the practice an opportunity to ask for at least a partial payment while the patient is still there. Regardless, patients can't be surprised when their statements arrive," Mr. Barzillai said. Patient statements are system-generated or are economically produced offsite.

MedicsPortal® is ideal for patient engagement and for empowering patients to complete forms and questionnaires anytime at their convenience in advance of their appointments. Patients may also request appointments, edit demographics and insurance information, and make payments securely online through the portal. At the practice, MedicsKiosk® supports unassisted check-ins. Patients are able to complete any new or remaining questionnaires eliminating clipboards and handwritten paperwork.

Highly comprehensive and user defined financial and management KPIs and reports are exportable to Excel®. Scheduling and workflow is ophthalmology-specific with interactive appointment reminder texts built-in enabling patients to confirm or cancel simply by replying. Cancelations can be called to reschedule while gaps might be filled in with pending appointments helping to keep revenue and resources maximized.

MedicsPremier is excellent for handling inventory on purchasable products (frames, lenses, etc.), for calculating sales tax, and for payments by coupon or gift cards. Payments on purchased products are processed through a checkout window separately from payments on medical procedures. Yet, the patient's entire account is viewable on a single display.

MedicsPremier is implemented in the ADS cloud or on the practice's own server(s) depending on the practice's preference. MedicsRCM, which typically increases its clients' revenues by 20% - 30%, is in the cloud with clients having secure access to all of their data 24 x 7 x 365. Both MedicsPremier and MedicsRCM are EHR-agnostic with interfaces via HL7.

See all of ADS' automation solutions for ophthalmology at the 2018 AAO conference in Chicago, booth 659 or contact the company at 800-899-4237, Ext. 2264 or by emailing info@adsc.com to schedule a personalized overview. Our website is www.adsc.com/ophthalmology.

About Advanced Data Systems (ADS): ADS is a leading provider of interoperable automation solutions to ophthalmology practices/groups and to revenue cycle management (RCM) companies that have ophthalmology clients. ADS is debt free, privately owned, and our clients have easy access to us. The company began in 1977; we have an unparalleled history of stability and reliability in the industry. Our name has never changed and we've never discontinued any of our systems. We provide quick Implementation, comprehensive Training and excellent ongoing Support/Updates. MedicsRCM from Advanced Data Systems RCM is available if outsourced ophthalmology revenue cycle management is preferred. Thousands of physicians and system operators rely on automation and services from ADS.

