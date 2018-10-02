Medicus Healthcare Solutions And Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Company Announce New Partnership

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Company ("BPOC"), a leading Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today that it has made an investment in Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC ("Medicus"), one of the largest locum tenens staffing companies in the United States.

Based in Windham, New Hampshire, Medicus assists hospitals and physician groups with the recruitment and staffing of physicians on a temporary basis. Medicus works with hundreds of healthcare facilities and thousands of physicians across multiple specialties.

"Challenged with significant demand and physician shortages, Medicus' clients are seeking dependable, qualified providers to support their organizations," said Peter Magas, Managing Director at BPOC. "We believe Medicus is positioned well to respond quickly with quality physicians to ensure continuity of care for their clients. We look forward to a great partnership and supporting Medicus' long-term growth."

Joe Matarese, Medicus' CEO and founder commented: "We are very proud of what our team has accomplished over the last fifteen years and we look forward to working with BPOC to execute on our growth strategy. We are excited to partner with a firm that has significant relationships in the healthcare sector and a long history of successful investments in staffing and hospital outsourcing."

The transaction is effective immediately and financial terms are not being disclosed.

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions

Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the fastest-growing companies in the healthcare staffing industry. Medicus has been providing exceptional locum tenens staffing to groups, practices, hospitals, and other facilities throughout the United States since 2004. Medicus pioneers projects and resource management services to offer more complete solutions to healthcare organizations facing staff shortages and other service line challenges. With over 300 employees, Medicus is headquartered in Windham, New Hampshire, with offices in Denver, Colorado, and Houston, Texas. www.medicushcs.com

About Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Company

Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Company is a Chicago-based private equity management firm founded in 1996 to invest in middle-market buy-out transactions, recapitalizations, and growth platforms in the healthcare industry. BPOC has structured, managed and realized investments on behalf of institutional and individual investors for over two decades. Since inception, BPOC has raised four funds with aggregate capital commitments of over $1.3 billion. www.bpoc.com

SOURCE Beecken Petty O’Keefe & Company

Related Links

http://www.bpoc.com

