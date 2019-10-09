Medicus IT Acquires Managed Service Provider PriorityOne Group

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT (MIT), a leading, healthcare-focused managed services provider (MSP) based in Alpharetta, Georgia, today announced the acquisition of PriorityOne Group (P1), a premier healthcare managed IT services provider based in Rutherford, New Jersey. The uniting of these leading companies further establishes MIT as one of the largest, healthcare-focused MSPs and will deliver substantial value to clients.

Medicus IT PriorityOne Group

"Our affiliation with P1 strategically expands our national presence and improves our partnerships with key vendors and suppliers," said Chris Jann, CEO of Medicus IT. "This will ultimately result in our providing more value and resources to our clients."

Founded in 1997, P1 provides integrated IT services to healthcare organizations of all sizes, primarily throughout the Northeast. The company has built a commanding presence as the premier IT solution in the Northeast and established a reputation for delivering world-class IT services customized to fit each client engagement. Its leadership is regularly called upon to serve as sources of expertise by professional groups, associations, and publications.

Nelson Gomes, President and CEO of P1, said, "MIT is an impressive company, with a skilled team of professionals and outstanding range of services. P1 is excited to join one of the fastest-growing healthcare MSPs in the country. The combining of our companies and expanded access to resources will provide short- and long-term benefits to our clients, employees, and partners."

"The addition of the incredibly talented P1 team to MIT will elevate the level of service to our clients and business development for the organization," Jann said. "The addition of a New Jersey location further expands our reach and position as the leading authority in healthcare IT."

The MIT and P1 teams will remain unchanged to ensure continuity in IT support and service delivery for clients. Gomes will assume the role of SVP of Business Development and General Manager of New Jersey in the combined MIT entity. In this position, he will be tasked with further enhancing client relations and bolstering MIT's healthcare authority, while driving business development opportunities for the organization.

Concerning integration goals, Jann said, "People-prioritized decisions remain at the center of the company integrations. We will continue to offer exceptional service to our clients while focusing on the betterment of our growing team. With the integration of the P1 team and resources, we can spend more time developing solutions that further our company's purpose: to ease the burden of technology so practices can focus on what matters most — their patients."

About Medicus IT, LLC

Medicus IT (MIT) is proud to be one of the largest managed services providers in the nation. With a vertical focus in healthcare informatics, MIT sets itself apart from other providers. MIT is an award-winning company with total commitment to doing the right thing at every step by developing a team of expert technicians dedicated to making IT support simple, ultimately giving practices confidence in their compliance. MIT is privately held and headquartered out of Alpharetta, Georgia, with locations in Arizona, Florida, and New Jersey. www.MedicusIT.com.

About Priority One Group

PriorityOne Group (P1) is a healthcare-specific managed services provider established in 1997. The company provides complete IT support, security solutions, and cloud services to its clients. P1 supports organizations from startups to Fortune 500 companies and delivers exceptional, customized services to clients.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Greg Toler

Marketing Manager

Medicus IT

470-235-3732

https://www.MedicusIT.com

SOURCE Medicus IT

Related Links

https://www.MedicusIT.com

