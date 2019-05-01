Medicx Media Solutions Strategically Expands Leadership Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicx Media Solutions (https://medicxmedia.com), the leading data-driven healthcare media analytics company, today announced that Dr. Eric Trepanier PharmD, CFA joins the company as Executive Vice President and General Manager, and Loretta Lurie becomes Senior Vice President of Strategy and Account Services. Both roles are new for the company.

A senior level executive with a career-long focus on healthcare, Dr. Trepanier previously served as SVP of Marketing Sciences at WebMD where he led a multi-functional team responsible for strategic sales, analytics, market research, and business intelligence. He was also part of the highly successful leadership team that drove double-digit revenue and profit growth from 2013-2016 and ultimately sold the company to Internet Brands, which is in the portfolio of private equity firm KKR.

Before WebMD, Dr. Trepanier worked on Wall Street researching and investing in healthcare companies for blue chip-firms including Citibank, UBS Securities, and BlackRock. He began his career by founding Global Health Consulting, a healthcare consulting firm catering to the pharma industry and academia in Canada, Europe, and South America. Dr. Trepanier holds an MBA degree from The Wharton School and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Toronto.

"As a pharmacist with an MBA and an experienced healthcare consultant, Eric is uniquely positioned to step into this new leadership role as we continue to scale our business. He will bring a new level of discipline and focus on the organization," said Medicx Founder & CEO Michael Weintraub.

"I am thrilled to join the Medicx team," said Dr. Trepanier. "Medicx's data-driven approach to targeting is unique in the market by allowing healthcare clients to target Micro-Neighborhoods® where, from evidence-based data, they know where patients of interest live – 'go fishing where the fish are.' The company can then deliver multichannel promotion to those areas and deliver compelling audience quality, and ROI. I'm excited to lead the team that will take Medicx to the next level."

Ms. Lurie is an accomplished senior advertising executive with proven success in managing multi-faceted businesses, leading cross-functional teams, driving sales and building profitability. She previously held leadership positions at agencies including Spark Foundry, Outcome Health, and PHD Worldwide. In addition to life sciences and healthcare, her diverse experience spans verticals including telecom, automotive, technology, and CPG.

"Our team will also benefit greatly from the incredible agency and client-side expertise that Loretta brings to Medicx. Her acutely tuned soft skills will help us develop not only internally but also help us foster new relationships across several areas of our business," Weintraub continued.

"Medicx has a very compelling story to tell our clients and agency partners about the level of granularity that we can reach with our hyper-local targeting approach. I am excited to add depth to this conversation and to use my varied experience to drive strong solutions across the Medicx client base," Ms. Lurie said.

Dr. Trepanier and Ms. Lurie are based in Medicx Media's New York City office.

