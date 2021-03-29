Medieval Times To Reopen Maryland Castle In April

HANOVER, Md., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-hundred-and-eighty-five days since the last spark flew from clashing steel swords, or the sound of pounding horse hooves reverberated off stone castle walls, or adrenalin-pumped fans dove hands-first into a four-course feast, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament today announced it will reopen the doors of its Maryland castle on April 15, 2021. The announcement follows Gov. Larry Hogan's expansion of Maryland's capacity limits to allow large outdoor and indoor venues to operate at 50 percent capacity. This provision will allow Medieval Times guests to remain socially distanced in the 65,000-sq.-ft. castle while cheering their favorite knight from behind the safety of securely positioned masks.

"We see a light at the end of the tunnel and soon valiant knights on horseback will be charging through it," said Perico Montaner, Medieval Times President and CEO. "In consultation with health experts and government officials we've created a substantial reopening plan that ensures our guests and staff remain safe, without compromising the majesty and excitement fans expect from our tournaments."

The Maryland castle is the sixth of 10 Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament locations throughout North America to reopen. Pandemic-responsive experience modifications include a mandate that all guests wear masks and submit to contactless temperature screening before entering the castle. With occupancy reduced to 50 percent, all parties will be seated a minimum of six feet apart in the Grand Ceremonial Arena. Additional updates include:

Minimal contact entry into the castle

High-touch areas disinfected multiple times per show

Digital menus accessible through smartphones and disposable table cards

Team members screened prior to the start of each shift

Team members will wear a mask at all times and gloves while handling food or drinks

Disposable silverware available upon request

Guests can expect a safe, fun and unforgettable experience. Tickets still include a four-course meal and a two-hour jousting tournament featuring six courageous knights, real weapons, beautiful horses and a live flight of the royal falcon.

Medieval Times expects to welcome approximately 2,000 team members back across all locations once they reopen.

Medieval Times Maryland is located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, Md. To reserve tickets, visit: https://www.medievaltimes.com/ or call 1-888-WE-JOUST (935-6878).

