Medifast, Inc. Completes $10 Million Stock Repurchase

BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven, healthy living products and programs, today announced it has completed a $10 million stock repurchase. This repurchase was made as part of the Company's existing stock repurchase program that was previously approved by its Board of Directors.

"Our stock repurchase demonstrates the confidence our Board of Directors and executive team has in Medifast's long-term growth trajectory and the strength of our balance sheet and cash flow," said Tim Robinson, Chief Financial Officer of Medifast. "Through strong revenue growth and disciplined investments, we believe Medifast remains well positioned to deliver long-term sustainable growth and value for our stockholders."

Purchases under the Company's stock repurchase program may be made from time-to-time through a combination of open market repurchases, privately negotiated transactions, and accelerated share repurchase transactions, at the discretion of the Company's officers, and as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements. The stock repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The timing, number and amount of any shares repurchased will be determined by Company management at its discretion and will be based on a number of factors, including its evaluation of general market and economic conditions and the trading price of the common stock.

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven, healthy living products and programs. The brand has been recommended by more than 20,000 doctors since its founding. Its integrated coach model leverages nearly 40 years of experience from medical, franchise, e-commerce, and direct selling channels. Medifast and its community of independent OPTAVIA Coaches embrace the future of wellness with a shared vision to offer the world lifelong transformation, one healthy habit at a time™. OPTAVIA® is represented by a community of OPTAVIA Coaches who teach Clients healthy habits, while offering support and guidance on their transformation journey. In 2018, Medifast announced it will expand into the Asia-Pacific markets of Hong Kong and Singapore in 2019 with its integrated coach model. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America List in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements are based on present circumstances and on Medifast's predictions with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences and timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Such forward-looking statements, including the repurchases of the Company's common stock under the previously approved stock repurchase plan or expected future declaration or payment of dividends and any statement of the plans and objectives of management for future operations and forecasts of future growth and value, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and Medifast assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

