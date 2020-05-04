Medifast Inc. Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Milk In OPTAVIA Essential Old Fashioned Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal

The product is packaged in yellow and white cardboard boxes with the brand name. Each box contains 7 individual serving packets of 32 grams. The recalled products' lot numbers are RP1048870, RP1048871 and RP1048886, with "Best By" dates of January 8, 2021, January 8, 2021 and January 9, 2021, respectively, stamped on the back.

The recall was initiated after discovering that certain lots of OPTAVIA Essential Old Fashioned Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal packets inadvertently contain undeclared traces of milk. The issue was discovered when the company was contacted by a customer. No other complaints have been reported and no other products are affected by this issue.

If consumers have product with the indicated lot numbers and "Best By" dates, please destroy it. Consumers can contact Medifast by calling 1-888-678-2842 or emailing [email protected]OPTAVIA.com for additional information and/or a replacement product.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Medifast values its customers and places the highest priority on consumer safety. Its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Warehousing Practices (GWP) are compliant with WHO, CDC, FDA and USDA recommendations.

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.