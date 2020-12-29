Medifast, Inc. to Present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

BALTIMORE, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, announced today that Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 virtually.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com, and will be archived online through Monday, January 25, 2021.

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and ranked second on FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2020. The company was also named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com.

MED-F

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medifastinc.com

