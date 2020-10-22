Medigate Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Reliably Protecting Patient Information with Its Dedicated Medical Device Security Platform

"Unlike conventional IoT solutions, the company built its cybersecurity platform specifically for the unique needs of medical devices and clinical networks. Its combined on-premises and cloud-based architectures secure the medical devices and electronic records connected to the network," said Dr. Tiran Rothman, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "Notably, it understands more than 90 medical device communication protocols, such as digital imaging, communications in medicine, and health level-7, to identify and profile devices as well as to detect malware attacks and intrusion."

Leveraging an industry-leading medical device signature database, Medigate provides detailed profiles of all connected devices, including their location, status, and security posture. It employs a deterministic approach that accurately and completely identifies all the characteristics of a device instead of using probabilistic methods that are far less accurate. Medigate also identifies its network behavior and automatically compares it to a baseline based on its intended usage and workflows. Comparing device behaviors across sites and healthcare systems also eliminate port configurations and implementation differences. This approach also prevents the development of a baseline based on a single, possibly compromised environment.

Notably, Medigate introduced a novel approach to the healthcare security space, wherein it enabled clinical micro-segmentation to enhance the value of a healthcare organization's existing security products. It can generate policies for effective prevention of suspicious communications and attacks and their spread throughout the network. Medigate aims to make the data about device utilization visible and actionable to healthcare personnel. Using the device identification data, Medigate compiles an online, dynamic inventory that is automatically generated, always up-to-date, and highly reliable.

"Medigate's outstanding performance aligns with its capabilities and resources to optimize system performance continuously," noted Dr. Rothman. "With a focus on continuous development, it combines qualified employees, the latest technologies, and sustained product excellence to ensure optimum product value and reliability for its customers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

