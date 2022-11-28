Mediktor stood out in the Clinical Diagnostic Tool category among several innovative companies at the 4th Annual UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards. Winners and recognized companies represent the upcoming best products and technologies in the digital health space. The announcement occurred in Las Vegas during the grand finale gala.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediktor stood out in the Clinical Diagnostic Tool category among more than a thousand innovative companies at the 4th Annual UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards. Winners and recognized companies represent the upcoming best products and technologies in the digital health space. The announcement occurred in Las Vegas on November 14th during the grand finale gala.

Mediktor wins Rising Star recognition of UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards 2022

UCSF Health Hub is a network of more than 20,000 members of select, early-stage healthcare companies working on the latest healthcare innovations. The Annual UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards seeks to award the best, most innovative, and transformative solutions for healthcare problems. In the 4th round of these awards, 1,250 early and late-stage digital health, health IT, device, and diagnostic companies worldwide submitted to participation and scrutiny by an expert team of judges in the healthcare and VC industries.

The Clinical Diagnostic Tool category aimed to highlight the companies that significantly improve decision-making in the clinical setting and point-of-care monitoring. A group of 800 healthcare-qualified experts across academia, industry, the investment community, and industry analysts voted Mediktor as a Rising Star evaluating the scope of the problem, level of differentiation, impact on target users, market potential, and level of validation.

Mediktor is an AI medical assistant for triage and pre-diagnosis. Thanks to an optimally designed algorithm and sophisticated technology, it directs patients straight to the appropriate care level, providing an integrated measurable approach in demand generation and long-term value. AI Mediktor efficacy helps top health companies around the globe, including health insurance companies, hospital systems, telemedicine platforms, and pharmaceutical companies.

Mediktor bases its reliability on scientific trials, its commitment to offering qualified technology, and the continuous improvement of AI through innovative digital solutions, making it the most accurate AI medical assistant for triage and pre-diagnosis.

"We are truly honored to receive this award, especially because it is the result and recognition of hard work done by all our team," said Cristian Pascual, CEO of Mediktor. "This UCSF Health Hub Digital Health distinction reinsures our values of improving quality access to healthcare worldwide and our commitment to make a difference when it comes to providing medical care solutions."

About UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards

Produced by UCSF Health Hub, the UCSF Digital Health Awards, now in its 4th year, is the leading awards show in the health tech industry awarding the next best products and technologies in the digital health space. Companies around the world can submit to have their technology reviewed and judged by the UCSF panel.

About Mediktor

Mediktor is the most accurate medical assistant based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for triage and pre-diagnosis. The company was founded in 2011 by Oscar García-Esquirol, intensive care physician and Cristian Pascual, industrial engineer. They developed a SAAS white labeled software ready to be embedded into any interface.

A solution based on scientific knowledge and supported by multiple clinical trials conducted internationally. The medical assistant gives a recommendation on the most suitable care available after evaluating patient's symptoms.

Mediktor has managed to close agreements with several international health institutions, including health insurance companies, hospital systems, telemedicine platforms and pharmaceutical companies. Visit www.mediktor.com to learn more.

