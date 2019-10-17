Medinol's Dr. Judith Richter Honored For Two Decades Of Building Bridges Between Students In The Middle East

The event featured a joint discussion by former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, who discussed the challenge of bridging divides in conflict regions.

The presidential forum and recognition by the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science at MIT, were highlights of an event celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the NIR School of the Heart, an innovative educational program, founded and led by Richter, that brings together Israelis, Jordanians and Palestinians to study the heart in a collaborative environment.

Professor Elazer Edelman, Director of MIT's Institute for Medical Engineering and Science, said of Richter, "Through her actions and drive for peace and understanding, Judith Richter has brought communities, and countries together. Our Institute will forever celebrate her amazing efforts at unifying the world."

The NIR School's innovative model serves to break down cultural barriers to understanding through a collaborative academic and social learning experience. Of the 800 students who have graduated the program, 25% have entered the medical fields, most of them as physicians.

"These young people from different backgrounds have learned about the heart by opening their hearts to each other," said Richter, who founded Medinol in 1993. "If we can bring young people together to learn in the Middle East, we can do it anywhere."

"I am grateful to be recognized and humbled by the presence of so many distinguished leaders. Even at times of increased tension in the region, we have made the NIR School of the Heart a place of discovery. These young people have consistently discovered the truth, that our differences make us stronger and help us innovate and improve the human condition," said Richter.

Richter hopes the NIR School of the Heart educational model will be adopted in other conflict regions and places where tensions between diverse communities form a barrier to peace. She also believes that this immersive learning model can benefit corporations and industries in an increasingly diverse and connected global market.

