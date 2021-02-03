MedInsight achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to mitigate risk and enhance security posture

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedInsight executives announced today the MedInsight Solution has achieved Certified status for information security by HITRUST. HITRUST CSF Certification recognizes that MedInsight, the industry leading healthcare analytics ecosystem from Milliman, adheres to the highest standards for healthcare data security and privacy.

"Over 300 healthcare organizations trust MedInsight with their data; and we take the responsibility to safeguard that data very seriously. We are constantly working to advance our security posture as new threats emerge," said MedInsight founder and Milliman principal Kent Sacia. "HITRUST CSF Certification provides independent validation that our clients can rely on MedInsight to protect their information."

HITRUST helps organizations establish a comprehensive information risk management and compliance program. It promotes an integrated approach that ensures all programs are aligned to support an organization's information risk management and compliance objectives.

Roger Connolly, MedInsight's chief technology officer, stated, "The process to achieve HITRUST certification is rigorous and comprehensive. The standards are based on industry leading requirements for how information is accessed, transmitted, and stored in a cloud environment. Adherence to the comprehensive HITRUST compliance protocols is a direct demonstration of how MedInsight is committed to protecting the privacy and security of our clients' data."

Achieving this Certification places MedInsight in an elite group of organizations worldwide. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address data protection and security challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

About MedInsight

MedInsight is one of the healthcare industry's most highly regarded platforms for data warehousing and healthcare analytics. MedInsight solutions have been adopted by over 300 health plans, employers, at-risk providers and ACOs, state governments, community health coalitions, and third-party administrators. MedInsight also offers standalone products that provide preconfigured or custom reporting and data configurations that can address specific business needs.

SOURCE Milliman MedInsight