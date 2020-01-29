MediPines a Featured Innovator at Emerging Medtech Summit 2020

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediPines Corporation announces its selection as a top medtech innovator at the Emerging Medtech Summit 2020. The event takes place February 18-20th, 2020 at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel and features top strategists, investors, and innovators. MediPines CEO and founder, Steve Lee, will address the summit on February 18th in the afternoon and is meeting with institutional investors throughout the duration of the event.

MediPines will highlight its first commercially available respiratory medical device, the AGM100®. The AGM100® is the first portable and noninvasive respiratory device that measures pulmonary gas exchange, which is the primary function of the lungs. The device measures the degree of impaired gas exchange, along with other established respiratory parameters, within a few minutes, using an exhaled breath sampling method. The clinical applications and provider value are broad and promising. The device received FDA clearance in 2019, and it is currently utilized in a variety of clinical settings, including hospitals and outpatient clinics.

Over 30 million Americans, globally 350 million, suffer from respiratory illnesses such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and new emerging respiratory diseases. There are increasing healthcare shortages and over 70 million baby boomers retiring at a rate of 10,000 per day, many of whom suffer from respiratory illness due to aging and environmental factors. "Our hope is that the technological advances we are making can help address these rising healthcare challenges," stated Lee.

About MediPines

MediPines Corporation, based in Orange County, California, is a pioneering medical device company established to advance respiratory medicine. MediPines was launched in 2015. The MediPines portable gas exchange monitor, AGM100® is the first FDA 510(k) cleared, commercially available portable respiratory medical device that measures oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange within the lungs.

For more information, visit https://medipines.com/.



