MediPines AGM100® Launched for Perioperative Screening at 2 Leading Medical Centers

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediPines Corporation in Orange County, CA announces the launch of the MediPines Gas Exchange Monitor (AGM100) in two major East and West Coast hospitals. The AGM100 is being deployed to support screening and stratification of surgical patients for risks in perioperative settings. Postoperative pulmonary complications (PPC) are common and recent studies suggest that they occur in 33% of high-risk patients and result in an estimated increase of $25,000, per case, in hospital expenses.

Clinical Value of the MediPines Gas Exchange Monitor (AGM100 ®)

A leading academic medical center director stated, "Quite frankly, over 15% of our surgical patients have COPD and many more don't know they have respiratory issues. That is why we are using the MediPines Gas Exchange Monitor (AGM100) to efficiently help screen and risk stratify these patients, before surgery."

Built on MediPines' innovative technology and on respiratory concepts pioneered by Dr. John B. West, a world-renowned respiratory physiologist, the AGM100:

Provides a fast, objective measure of pulmonary gas exchange.

Provides unique and innovative measurements of Oxygen Deficit, calculated arterial blood oxygen level (gPaO 2 ™), PETCO 2, and other valuable parameters and indices.

™), PETCO and other valuable parameters and indices. Provides results in under 2 minutes from a patient's normal breathing sample.

Is portable, noninvasive, and designed for point-of-care settings.

Is ideally suited for high throughput environments, such as the pre-operative evaluation area.

How Can the AGM100 ® Improve Practice?

"This device is as much about empowering patients as it is about empowering clinicians. It allows patients to make more informed decisions about their care choices and provides a better opportunity for patients and clinicians to have matching expectations about surgical risks," stated Richard Hinds, MediPines' Medical Director.

Clinicians across the country face growing surgical workloads and have limited time to evaluate a patient's respiratory status. In the backdrop of outcome-based evaluation in healthcare, reducing post-operative pulmonary complications is a high-value priority for clinicians and hospital providers.

"We are very excited about partnering with leading hospitals on both coasts and providing clinicians with a more complete picture of a patient's pre-surgical respiratory status, intended to improve patient outcomes," stated Steve Lee, MediPines CEO.

To schedule a meeting tailored to your clinical situation and needs, and to learn more about how the AGM100® can benefit your practice, click here.

About MediPines:

MediPines Corporation, based in Orange County, California, and manufacturer of the FDA 510(k) cleared MediPines Gas Exchange Monitor®, is a pioneering medical device company established to advance respiratory medicine. For more information, visit http://medipines.com.

SOURCE MediPines

Related Links

http://medipines.com

