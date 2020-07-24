MediPines Wins Prestigious Pediatric Medical Device Competition Focused on COVID-19-Related Technologies

The MediPines Gas Exchange Monitor, AGM100®, is a respiratory monitoring system used to rapidly and non-invasively assess a patient's respiratory status. It is the first portable monitoring system of its kind to integrate a comprehensive set of critical parameters and respiratory measurements analyzed from two-minute samples of patient's normal breathing. Current FDA cleared indications for the AGM100® are limited to adults. MediPines will use the funds to support clinical investigations with collaborators from Seattle Children's Hospital to support expansion of the indications to include pediatric patients. "We are very excited about the wide range of potential applications in pediatrics," according to Rob DiBlasi, RRT, Principal Investigator, Seattle Children's Hospital.

"In children, respiratory decline can be sudden. The ability to rapidly determine respiratory impairment has the potential to make a dramatic impact in pediatric screening and treatment support," stated Richard Hinds, MS, RRT, Medical Director at MediPines.

For safety and efficiency, the pitch competition utilized a video conference format. The event was presented by NCC-PDI co-founders Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation at Children's National Hospital and the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland , and powered by nonprofit accelerator and NCC-PDI member, MedTech Innovator.

MediPines was one of eight winners selected by a panel of 75 expert judges from health care, business, investor and regulatory sectors. Winners were chosen based on the clinical significance and commercial feasibility of their COVID-19-related medical devices for children. The competition focused on medical devices that support home health monitoring and telehealth, and improve sustainability, resiliency and readiness in diagnosing and treating children during a pandemic.

"Our heartfelt congratulations to MediPines, who was selected from a highly competitive field of worthy devices," says Kolaleh Eskandanian, Ph.D., MBA, PMP, vice president and chief innovation officer at Children's National Hospital and principal investigator of NCC-PDI. "COVID-19 is presenting unprecedented challenges and my NCC-PDI colleagues and I know that supporting pediatric innovations will improve care for the patients and families we serve."

NCC-PDI is one of five members in the FDA's Pediatric Device Consortia Grant Program created to support the development and commercialization of medical devices for children, which lags significantly behind the progress of adult medical devices. To date, NCC-PDI has mentored over 100 medical device sponsors to help advance their pediatric innovations, with twelve devices having received either their FDA market clearance or CE marking.

"These winners represent some of the most promising emerging medical device innovations in the diagnosis, treatment, and care of children affected by COVID-19," said Paul Grand, CEO of MedTech Innovator. "I'm thrilled that we were able to work together with NCC-PDI and seventy-five expert industry stakeholders and clinicians to provide support for these innovators on their critical missions to improve and protect the lives of pediatric patients, our most vulnerable population."

"We are excited about the potential to help save the lives of our precious children impacted by infectious respiratory diseases using our advanced respiratory monitoring system," stated Steve Lee, MBA, CEO at MediPines.

