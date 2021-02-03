Medisafe Earns Two Prestigious Digital Healthcare Awards

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medisafe, a leading digital therapeutics company, named Best Medication Reminder App by OnlineDoctor.com while AVA Digital Awards named Medisafe a Platinum Award Winner in the 'App for Medical' category. These recognitions highlight the company's contributions in improving medication management and advancing innovation in digital health.

OnlineDoctor.com, a trusted source for content and information about online medical and healthcare services, examined digital health platforms based on several key criteria and customer feedback. The high-ranking platforms must deliver optimal platform accessibility, service availability, and communication methods to gain recognition. Medisafe fared well due to its unique uses of dynamic persona profiles, patient journey maps, and behavioral science to create a unique experience for every patient.

Separately, AVA Digital awarded Medisafe with its highest honor, the Platinum Award – App for Medical. AVA Digital recognizes outstanding achievement for creative concepts, direction, design, and production that supports digital communication channels. Out of more than 200,000 entries, the Medisafe platform was selected for its ability to digitally support patients throughout their medication journey with medication-specific, branded educational content, videos, measurement reporting and even patient outreaches.

"It is a great honor to receive recognition for our engaging and interactive patient experience, becoming a trusted resource for patients managing a medical condition and medications to support their overall health," said Medisafe Chief Medical Officer Daniel Sands, MD. "We know our platform provides a solution for the global health crisis of medication mismanagement, and it is always rewarding to see others recognizing the strides we have made in achieving better outcomes by supporting patients throughout their entire journey."

Medisafe is a leading digital therapeutic platform with more than 7MM users who utilize the system to help manage their medication therapy, stay engaged on their medication therapy, and engage with other users to create a virtual support system in living healthier lives, while managing acute and chronic conditions.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading evidence-based digital therapeutics company providing medication management solutions across the healthcare continuum, a $300 billion problem in the US alone. Medisafe supports patient journey's with AI driven technology that dynamically engages patients during the course of their treatment based on each patient's regimen, condition and specific circumstance. Medisafe fosters collaboration among patients, their loved ones and healthcare professionals, and partners with the healthcare ecosystem, from pharma companies to payers and providers, to improve outcomes. Seven million patient and caregiver users registered on Medisafe's platform with over four billion successful medication doses on their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and contributed 350,000 user reviews that average 4.7 out of 5 stars in the App Store and Google Play stores. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 certified. For more information please visit www.medisafe.com.

About OnlineDoctor.com

Onlinedoctor.com provides the latest content, advice, and information about online medical services and healthcare options. The patient-focused platform was developed to help consumers make informed decisions about their health. Managed by a team of industry experts, the website is a leading source for unbiased articles and data-driven research. Onlinedoctor.com is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and is formerly known as OnlineMedicalCare.org. To learn more, visit www.onlinedoctor.com/.

About AVA Digital Awards

AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs; provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the AVA Digital Awards website at www.avaawards.com.

