MEDISCA Selects Creatio to Accelerate Operations and Increase Market Share

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio today announced it was selected by MEDISCA for its low-code platform for process management and CRM. MEDISCA, an international leader in pharmaceutical compounding, chose Creatio to accelerate operations, increase market share within existing partners, and increase revenue per employee.

MEDISCA supports pharmacists by providing equipment, devices, and quality-assured ingredients. With 32 years of experience, MEDISCA has earned a solid reputation as an innovative and entrepreneurial company in the pharmaceutical compounding industry. A key focus for the company is automating operations across its sales, service and marketing departments and replacing at least five disparate systems that employees utilize daily.

"We chose Creatio because of its unified low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM to facilitate our business and marketing needs," said Ekaterina Dobrokhotova, Director of Global Marketing. "Creatio's low-code/no-code tools allow us to manage the automation of our business processes, providing us greater control and flexibility over our operations. It also allows us to focus our resources for more complex, strategic tasks."

Creatio's mission is to help companies accelerate by providing solutions to quickly and easily automate business ideas. To further accelerate operations, Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions needed for several apps, and they can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly.

Implementation of the system is being carried out by Solutions Metrix.

"In the increasingly competitive & rapidly evolving Pharmaceutical compounding market, we are excited to partner with MEDISCA to help them accelerate their growth & achieve strategic business objectives leveraging the power of Creatio's industry leading low-code/no-code platform, " said Thomas James Stewart, Executive Vice-President & Managing Partner.

About Solutions Metrix

Since 2001, Solutions Metrix has been implementing internationally recognized CRM platforms such as Creatio across many industries and businesses of all sizes for the North-American market.

Solution Metrix' CRM consulting services are focused on accelerating growth & achieving strategic business objectives for their partners/ clients. With a unique consultative approach & methodology that is ROI & user-adoption driven to ensure success, their team of seasoned Business & CRM Consultants will ensure that every implementation is best practices focused and adapted to your company's specific business processes and needs.

About MEDISCA

MEDISCA is the leader in providing turnkey solutions to the pharmaceutical compounding industry and allied health care professionals worldwide. MEDISCA is committed to being a complete resource for prescribers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians engaged in personalized medicine by offering the highest quality products, innovative technology, industry-leading compounded support, and education through its partner, LP3 Network. Founded in 1989, the company has locations in Canada, the United States and Australia, optimizing its service to the international market. For more information about MEDISCA, please visit www.medisca.com and follow us on Twitter at @medisca.

