MediSpend and Henry Schein to Co-Host Data Analytics Best Practices Webinar

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend and Henry Schein will co-host an online webinar, "Effective Analytics Using Organizational Data," about using compliance related data to provide enterprise-wide business value and building a compliance data model to meet an organization's unique analytic, monitoring and auditing needs. The sessions, hosted by Darryl Williams, MediSpend senior director of analytics and Dannielle Cartwright, Henry Schein senior compliance analyst, will occur on Thursday, March 28th at 9 A.M. and 3 P.M. EST.

"A properly configured analytics tool is key to maximizing the potential of your organization's compliance data," said Williams. "Using embedded organizational data in your analytics can provide incredible value to your business."

"Having a cohesive and complete insight into all your data points allows you to have confidence in your data," added Cartwright. "Having a hierarchical perspective can also help mitigate risk by giving perspective into divisions you may not have previously been able to report on."

To register for the webinar, please visit this registration link: https://bit.ly/2FoThLX.

Note: The opinions expressed here belong solely to the presenters and not necessarily to their respective employers or organizations.

About MediSpend

MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental, and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life sciences companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate, and analyze enterprise data, and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation, and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with offices in Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com.

Media Contact:

Kathy Fallon

kfallon@medispend.com

215-952-3223

SOURCE MediSpend

Related Links

https://www.medispend.com

