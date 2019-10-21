MediSpend's VP of Compliance Solutions to Lead Panel of Experts from Corcept and Illumina at 10th Annual CBI Life Sciences West Coast Compliance Congress

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diana Borges, MediSpend vice president of compliance solutions, Neha Agarwal, Corcept director of internal audit and compliance, and Chip Sanders, Illumina compliance manager, will discuss how to develop controls and proactively monitor and mitigate risks around high risk engagements involving healthcare professionals (HCP) and healthcare organizations (HCO), government officials and third-party representatives at CBI's 10th Annual CBI Life Sciences West Coast Compliance Congress. The session, "The Value of Operational Controls Surrounding High Risk Engagements" will take place at 11:45 a.m. on October 23, 2019 in San Francisco, CA.

"Regardless of the size of your organization or the maturity of your compliance program, we all face the same challenges in managing high risk engagements," said Borges. "Our panel will provide solutions on how to maximize resources, improve processes and use advances in technology to effectively remediate those risks."

CBI's 10th Annual CBI Life Sciences West Coast Compliance Congress will explore unique compliance challenges and risks, from pre-launch to commercial, within life sciences. The event will be held at the Omni San Francisco Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

About MediSpend

MediSpend is the global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life science companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com .

