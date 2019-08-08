MediSpend's VP of Compliance Solutions to Present at the 13th Annual CBI Forum on Transparency & Aggregate Spend

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diana Borges, MediSpend vice president of compliance solutions, will discuss the Department of Justice's (DOJ) 2019 evaluation of corporate compliance programs at the 13th Annual CBI Forum on Transparency & Aggregate Spend at 11:45 a.m. on August 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. The session, "Overview of the DOJ's 2019 Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs Guidance – How effective are your compliance program controls?" will examine how the DOJ's recent guidance and the use of metrics can help manage compliance risks in life sciences organizations.

"The DOJ continues to focus on how effective a company's compliance program is at detecting and mitigating risks," said Borges. "Using metrics to reinforce the program's internal control systems can reduce risk and demonstrate the organization's commitment to compliance."

MediSpend Engagement Manager is a Health Care Professional (HCP) engagement and Health Care Organization (HCO) management solution designed to reduce risk and maximize compliance by organizing the entire HCP/HCO engagement and management process, from qualification through budget reconciliation and payment utilizing a single web-enabled platform.

CBI's 13th Annual Forum on Transparency & Aggregate Spend will explore the changing regulatory landscape, enforcement trends and the challenges in customer master data. The event will be held at the Ritz Carlton in Washington, D.C.

About MediSpend

MediSpend is a global leader in cloud-based compliance software for the life sciences industry. MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest life sciences companies. We help pharmaceutical, medical device, dental, and emerging biotech companies comply with global healthcare laws while reducing risk and lowering costs. The MediSpend Compliance Cloud enables life sciences companies to manage and monitor physician engagement, aggregate and analyze enterprise data, and comply with global data privacy and transparency reporting regulations. Our employees are committed to customer success, innovation, and exceptional product development. Our customers are located in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with offices in Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com.

