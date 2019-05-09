Medistar Corporation and Post Acute Medical Announce Development of PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Indianapolis

CARMEL, Ind., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medistar Corporation ("Medistar") and Post Acute Medical LLC ("PAM") are pleased to announce the development of PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Indianapolis. This modern 60,000 square foot inpatient rehabilitation hospital will provide comprehensive inpatient and outpatient therapy services for families in Greater Indianapolis and surrounding communities.

Rendering of PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Indianapolis courtesy of E4H Architecture

The state-of-the art, 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital will be strategically located in the vibrant and growing Medical Corridor along US-31 in Carmel, IN to provide convenient access to robust post-acute services for patients served by this regional medical hub.

PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Indianapolis will feature a specially designed unit for the treatment needs of individuals who have suffered traumatic brain injury, stroke or neurodegenerative disorders, such as Parkinson's disease.

"Post Acute Medical is excited to bring comprehensive care to Indiana for rehabilitation patients with complex conditions," says Anthony Misitano, President and CEO of PAM. "Throughout all the communities we serve, we put the patient first and provide individualized treatment that fosters meaningful improvement and recovery for people with injuries, illnesses and disabilities."

Added Paul McCleary, Medistar's Senior Vice President for Business Development, "Medistar is honored and delighted to continue our longstanding working relationship with PAM, and to develop this facility for the benefit of patients, families and providers throughout the community."

PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Indianapolis is the eleventh project of Medistar and Post Acute Medical nationwide.

ABOUT

POST ACUTE MEDICAL LLC (PAM) is based in Enola, Pennsylvania, and provides post-acute healthcare services through more than 30 long-term acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, surgical hospitals and outpatient physical therapy locations in eight states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with the loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. PAM's mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com.

MEDISTAR CORPORATION is a real estate development company headquartered in Houston, Texas. As it has for 45 years, Medistar specializes in the development, financing and acquisition of real estate across the United States. Complementing its primary focus in medical real estate development, Medistar is active in the development of multifamily, hospitality, entertainment, commercial and mixed-use projects. In Houston, Medistar recently completed development of the 35-story LATITUDE Med Center apartment tower and adjacent 22-story InterContinental Houston - Medical Center hotel at the Texas Medical Center, the largest medical complex in the world. Please visit www.MedistarCorp.com or call 713.266.8990 to learn more.

CONTACT

For more information, contact Paul McCleary at pmccleary@MedistarCorp.com

