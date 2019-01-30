MEDITECH Continues to Optimize Arcadia.io Collaboration with Expanse Population Health

WESTWOOD, Mass., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDITECH , a leading Enterprise Health Record (EHR) vendor, in collaboration with Arcadia.io , continues to enhance its Population Health offering within the clinically innovative Expanse solution. Within the progressive EHR, MEDITECH equips clinicians and care teams with Expanse Population Health, a population analytics database, coupled with an integrated collection of embedded clinical workflows, external data assets, and standardized toolkits, to aid organizations with population health initiatives.

As the healthcare paradigm continues to shift from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursement models, organizations are realizing the need to have the necessary IT infrastructure in place — processes, workflows, programs, and services — to handle this transition. Expanse Population Health embeds Arcadia-supplied data elements and analytical insights, such as risk scores, attribution, and gaps in care, into care management workflows. MEDITECH, equipped with aggregated data not commonly available in EHRs today, gives customers the advanced tools and analytics needed to thrive under new care models.

"We are excited to broaden our population health management functionality by working with Arcadia and integrating valuable information derived from an aggregated data asset," says Scott Godbout, manager of population health at MEDITECH. "Expanse Population Health provides an opportunity to create a comprehensive, data-driven experience for those members of healthcare delivery organizations tasked with understanding trends and challenges within their patient populations."

Expanse Population Health features an embedded clinical workflow comprised of two major components: comprehensive population analytics and care management. From a single, integrated web platform, these two components work together, enabling care teams to reach across the spectrum of care to manage and understand populations in all settings. External data assets, comprised of claims and non-MEDITECH EHR data, enable clinicians to leverage key value-based care insights related to risk, care gaps, cost, and utilization.

"MEDITECH and Arcadia are both driven by a strong commitment to the success of health systems tackling population health initiatives," said Arcadia Chief Executive Officer Sean Carroll. "Through our collaboration, MEDITECH's care management and analytics workflows are now enriched with meaningful aggregated clinical data from Arcadia. By providing insights aggregated from across the continuum of care, we will enable health systems to improve care delivery and financial viability under risk."

Expanse Population Health isn't a bolt-on solution. All the functionality you need to manage your populations is embedded directly into the MEDITECH EHR, making this one of MEDITECH's strongest pieces of integration to date.

About MEDITECH

Five decades. One EHR. No limits. More than ever, MEDITECH's reputation for excellence resounds across every care setting. As we celebrate 50 bold years of vision and innovation, we invite you to see healthcare through a whole new lens with Expanse, the premier EHR for the digital healthcare paradigm. Our cutting-edge solutions help organizations and providers all over the world to take on the challenges of healthcare's ever-expanding landscape. Whether your destination is clinical efficiency, analytical prowess, a superior patient and consumer experience, or financial success, MEDITECH's passion and expertise will get you where you want to go. Visit ehr.meditech.com , our Newsroom and Blog , and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn to start your journey today.

About Arcadia

Arcadia.io ( www.arcadia.io ) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia's focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 50 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims and operational data sources. Arcadia software and outsourced ACO services are trusted by some of the largest risk-bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, and outside Chicago in Rockford, IL.

