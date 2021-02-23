MediTelecare Continues National Expansion Providing Behavioral Telehealth Services To Seniors

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediTelecare , the nation's fastest growing provider of telehealth-behavioral care to the long-term care market including skilled and assisted living centers, saw continued national expansion in 2020. In an unprecedented year in healthcare, the advantages of telemedicine were brought into focus. As a result of this growing demand, MediTelecare is expanding into three new states in Q1 2021 - Massachusetts, Connecticut and Florida, bringing the total number to 21.

In 2020, MediTelecare expanded into South Dakota, Colorado and Pennsylvania. With telemedicine on the rise, MediTelecare is experiencing a high demand for telehealth mental health services helping resident-patients who have been more affected by facility "lock downs" and isolation as facilities react to COVID-19 outbreaks.

"We are pleased to be expanding into these new states and providing resident-patients and facilities in Long Term Care greater access through digital telehealth solutions to clinical psychologists, Psychiatrists, Nurse Practitioners, Clinical Pharmacists providers who can diagnose, and provide treatment plans to these residents who have been unfortunately harder hit during this pandemic," said Ed Mercadante, Founder and CEO of MediTelecare.

MediTelecare, the market leader in providing behavioral telehealth and technology services to residents of skilled nursing and long term care facilities, was named among the top 10 telemedicine/consulting service companies in 2020, by Healthcare Tech Outlook.

MediTelecare continues to innovate and find new ways to utilize the latest digital technology to expand care. The COVID-19 pandemic presented greater challenges to those living in skilled nursing facilities. Residents suffered increased loneliness, fear, isolation, anxiety, and depression. With increased restrictions, there were roadblocks to traditional in-person treatment. These factors created the perfect environment for telehealth behavioral care to propel forward. MediTelecare was able to provide high quality tech enabled service in a highly accessible manner, even during peak times of 2020.

The company reported that behavioral telehealth for the elderly at long-term care facilities has a clear, measurable impact. According to a 2020 report, MediTelecare-telehealth serviced facilities averaged 50 percent less use and overuse of antipsychotic medications than the national average, averaging 7 percent versus a national average in skilled nursing centers of approximately 14 percent. Thus, leading to improved outcomes, reducing re-hospitalizations and greater family and resident satisfaction.

About MediTelecare

MediTelecare is the industry leader in providing technology enabled behavioral telehealth services to residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, delivering technology devices, digital hub and APP software products and services. Including a suite of virtual tools used by its employed psychology and psychiatry providers together with facility staff for 24x7 virtual referral, scheduling and clinical cloud interoperability. Proprietary digital clinical assessment and reporting analytics called MediReview™ and MediReport™ are helping facility staff easily identify and provide consistent care follow-up to vulnerable elderly residents. The company services hundreds of facilities and more than 20,000 residents providing over 250,000 patient encounters.

MediTelecare | Blog | LinkedIn | Twitter

Media Contact:

Kate Jones

[email protected]

SOURCE MediTelecare

Related Links

https://www.meditelecare.com/

