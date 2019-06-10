NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medium & Heavy Trucks Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary



Global Medium & Heavy Trucks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

- The medium and heavy trucks market includes commercial vehicles (CVs), buses and coaches (BCs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) and heavy buses and coaches (HBCs). CVs and BCs weigh 3.51 to 16 tonnes and include pick-ups and vans where they fall into this weight range. HCVs and HBCs weigh over 16 tonnes; the converted trucks and buses are excluded. The market volume includes the number of newly registrated vehicle in any given year. The market value is calculated in terms of average manufacturer selling price (MSP) against market volume, and excludes all taxes and levies. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

- The global medium & heavy trucks market had total revenues of $256.1bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% between 2014 and 2018.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 5.1% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 5,712.7 thousand units in 2018.

- Strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth in developing and developed countries have led the market to rise.



Scope

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global medium & heavy trucks market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global medium & heavy trucks market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key medium & heavy trucks market players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global medium & heavy trucks market with five year forecasts by both value and volume



Reasons to buy

- What was the size of the global medium & heavy trucks market by value in 2018?

- What will be the size of the global medium & heavy trucks market in 2023?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global medium & heavy trucks market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global medium & heavy trucks market?



