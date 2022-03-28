Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market size to grow by 1401.00 thousand units | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB Volvo

China Automotive Systems Inc.

Hyundai Motor Co.

JTEKT Corp.

Knorr-Bremse AG

Mando Corp.

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 90% of the global market growth during this period. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in APAC. The rapid growth of the construction sector will drive the medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market share growth by the hydraulic power steering segment will be significant during the forecast period. The adoption rate of advanced steering systems is expected to remain sluggish. The major reasons for making steering systems technologically advanced are for improving fuel efficiency and enhancing the driving experience.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The dynamic steering for medium and heavy-duty trucks is driving the growth of the medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market. Fleet operators are now considering safety, comfort, and convenience features, such as driver fatigue detection, collision avoidance, attention assist, dynamic steering systems, surround-view parking, and lane departure warning (LDW) systems. Advanced steering technologies such as dynamic steering aid in enhancing driver safety and comfort.

The high manufacturing cost of medium and heavy-duty trucks will challenge the medium and heavy-duty truck steering system market during the forecast period. The incorporation of advanced technologies in medium and heavy-duty trucks will increase their manufacturing cost, which would be partially pushed onto end-users.

Medium and Heavy-duty Truck Steering System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2022-2026 1401.00 th units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 90% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer

engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Volvo, China Automotive Systems Inc., Hyundai Motor

Co., JTEKT Corp., Knorr-Bremse AG, Mando Corp., Nexteer

Automotive Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, thyssenkrupp

AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer

dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,

you can reach out to our analysts and get segments

customized.

Table of Contents:

Market Landscape

Executive Summary

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Medium-duty truck - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Heavy-duty truck - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Hydraulic power steering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Electro-hydraulic power steering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Electric power steering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

China Automotive Systems Inc.

Hyundai Motor Co.

JTEKT Corp.

Knorr-Bremse AG

Mando Corp.

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

