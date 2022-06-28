Medium Chain Triglycerides Market size worth $ 1,379 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 6.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Increasing trend of adoption of a healthy lifestyle by consumers is expected to drive medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) based on dietary and health supplements consumption during the forecast period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medium Chain Triglycerides Market" By Source (Coconut, Palm), By Form (Dry, Liduid), By Fatty Acid Type (Caprylic Acid, Caproic Acid), By Application (Nutritional Diet, Personal Care), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Medium Chain Triglycerides Market size was valued at USD 753 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,379 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Overview

Medium-chain triglycerides are gaining popularity among athletes to enhance performance. Medium Chain Triglyceride supplements are proved useful in treating the causes of diarrhea, steatorrhea, and patients undergoing stomach or bowel surgery. The health benefits of medium-chain triglycerides and their increasing awareness among consumers drive the Medium Chain Triglycerides Market growth.

In addition, the growing demand for dietary supplements in the Asia Pacific, due to rising consumer awareness coupled with the growing retail sector is expected to drive the growth of the Medium Chain Triglycerides Market in the region over the forecast period. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)—a Trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Government of India—the retail market in India are expected to nearly double to US$ 1 trillion by 2020 from US$ 600 billion in 2015, due to rising disposable income, urbanization, and attitudinal shifts. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.53% over the forecast period and is expected to reach US$ 729.4 million by 2025. Furthermore, key factors such as favorable growth in sports activities across regions, a rise in strategic marketing activities by leading manufacturers to build a larger consumer base, and increasing demand for functional food supplements are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Key Developments

On March 2021 , BASF sign two distinct partnership agreements to expand its global leading position in the bio-based surfactants and actives market. The strategic alliance with ACS includes an equity stake and makes BASF the single largest shareholder.

Key Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Wilmar International Limited, Lonza, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Stepan Company, Nutricia, Jarrow Formulas, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, KLK Oleo, The Procter & Gamble Company.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Market On the basis of Source, Form, Fatty Acid Type, Application, and Geography.

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market, By Source

Coconut



Palm



Others

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market, By Form

Dry



Liquid

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market, By Fatty Acid Type

Caprylic Acid



Caproic Acid



Capric Acid



Lauric Acid

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market, By Application

Nutritional Diet



Personal Care



Pharmaceuticals



Sports Drinks



Infant Formula



Others

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

