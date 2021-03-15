Medium Readings Online: Connect to Dead Loved Ones Using Psychic Mediums Available by Phone, Email, and Chat

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone who has ever lost someone special to them, the idea of talking to a medium probably doesn't seem all that foreign. Even skeptics have probably considered picking up the phone and trying to get just one more message to their deceased loved one. The question is, which psychics websites can you really trust?

There are indeed gifted mediums capable of reaching out to those no longer present in the physical world. That said, some individuals aren't as gifted and tend to take advantage of people during such a difficult time. That's why making sure you sign up to a legitimate psychic platform that rigorously screens every psychic is crucial.

How the Mediums Were Evaluated

Medium Psychics - The psychics themselves are a top priority. How does each platform screen each psychic? Can users leave reviews for other people to read? Questions like these and more greatly affected the ranking on this top 7 list.

Website - How easy any website is to navigate will affect every customer's experience. If the layout is overly complicated and confusing, connecting with a medium will be that much harder. As such, platforms that boasted an intuitive interface and design ranked higher on this top 7 list.

Discounts - Another crucial feature of any product or service. Are first-time customers eligible for discounts, introductory offers, or free minutes? Is there a reward system in place for return clients. Answers to questions like these and more affected the ranking on this top 7 list.

1. Kasamba - All-Round Best Psychic Website for Medium Readings

One of the most trusted and affordable psychic services is also one of the best resources for gifted mediums. For those who want to find a relatively economical service, they only charge $2.99 per minute depending on the psychic you choose.

Of course, more experienced psychics are likely to charge more. Still, this service offers first-time clients 3 minutes free of charge and deep discounts that can be as much as 50%. Clients can search mediums based on both price and rank. These mediums claim to be in touch with angels as well as deceased loved ones (pets, too).

Every new psychic you meet, kasamba gives three free minutes to decide if you feel a connection or need to look around. This is exclusively in chat rooms, and works well if you are very selective.

Tips:

Using free minutes on top rated psychics can be expensive if you decide to keep talking to them

Take deep breaths while talking to your psychic and keep a calm head

Think about a piece of your love one prior to starting you call

These tips are universal to every medium reading

2. AskNow - All Mediums Are Rigorously Vetted

This is one of the most well-known and highly trusted psychic services, and they also have mediums working on their behalf. One of the things that truly sets them apart from the competition is the fact that they have a stringent hiring process that vets each medium before they are allowed to work for the company.

In fact, they have one of the most strictly regulated hiring processes in the industry. They also have deep discounts for new clients, offering the first five minutes free of charge. That's enough to convince most people, but they also have an exceptionally user-friendly website, something that can be very beneficial when a person is grieving.

In addition to company vetting, customers can vote out any psychic that is a bad deal or exaggerating their specialties. Before you choose your medium, take a look at their reviews and profile to see what other people have experienced.

3. Psychic Source - Helpful Videos, Podcast and Articles About Grief

This service provides a number of options for clients who are trying to find a highly skilled medium. It's possible to access their services through phone, video, or chat. Full profiles of each medium are also available, allowing clients to contact the individual they think will best match their needs.

The service can get rather expensive, but there are a number of discounts offered to first-time clients, namely $1 per minute and the first three minutes free. In addition, this service goes above and beyond by providing videos, podcasts, and articles about grief and the grieving process.

They also have an option that allows potential clients to answer a few short questions that will help pair them with a medium that can meet their needs.

4. Keen - Highly Detailed Profiles for Each Psychic Medium

Again, this service also offers specials for individuals who are first-time clients. In this case, the first three minutes are free, and then the client is charged $1.99 for each minute thereafter. Their website is also easy to use. Perhaps the biggest benefit of using this particular service is that solid profiles for each medium are provided.

Potential clients don't only get to see a comprehensive ranking system associated with each medium but also a full profile that helps them better understand which individuals might be the best fit for their own needs.

This makes it easy to narrow down the choices and, in doing so, choose someone that may be able to provide a little extra insight into the situation at hand. Since that's why someone who is grieving is reaching out to a medium in the first place, it only makes sense to utilize a service that provides these types of profiles.

5. Oranum - Medium Readings in Multiple Languages

One of the biggest benefits of using this particular service is the fact that they offer readings with mediums in multiple languages, six to be exact. In addition to English, languages available include Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese, and German. This opens the door to a number of individuals who may not speak English as their first language.

This site also offers specials for first-time clients, providing credits that amount to somewhere between 3 and 10 minutes free. It all depends on how much the individual medium the client chooses is charging. In order to prevent mediums from charging too much money, there is also a price cap that limits the amount of money even the most experienced mediums can charge.

This is reassuring for all customers and demonstrates that the website itself has put restrictions in place to benefit its users. Last but not least, clients can search mediums based on cost, experience, and even language.

6. Psychic Oz - Affordable Email Readings

This service doesn't have as much notoriety as the five that have already been listed. However, it also has certain features that many will benefit from. One of those benefits is the convenience that comes with contacting a medium via phone, email, or chat.

This helps clients converse with mediums in the way that they are most comfortable. Plus, it also means that they may be able to get a reading faster because they don't have to wait until they can get to a specific location in order to reach out. As is the case with many of these services, the first three minutes are free to first-time clients.

They also provide a reading with a medium via email for $4.99, making them one of the more affordable options in existence. Phone or chat readings that last 10 minutes are available for $9.99. Similarly, there is also an option to get 15 minutes for $14.99.

7. LifeReader - Up to 50% Discounts Available

Again, this service is not as well known as some of the others out there, but they're quickly gaining a great deal of notoriety. In addition, they have already established themselves as the go-to location for individuals who are only searching for mediums.

This is what they specialize in, and they have developed a reputation for having mediums that are highly accurate. They offer four free minutes for some users in addition to a 50% discount on the total cost.

The biggest benefit to using this particular service is the fact that they focus almost exclusively on mediumship. As such, the mediums they employ claim to be able to contact Guardian Angels, other Divine beings, and deceased loved ones.

Medium Readings Online: FAQ

Q: Why Should You Choose a "Virtual" Psychic Instead of a Face-to-face Reading?

A: For individuals who desperately want to reach out to a deceased loved one, where are they supposed to turn? It may be possible to visit a medium running out of a brick-and-mortar shop, but how does one know whether or not they are truly reliable?

No one wants to risk something as important as getting a message from a deceased loved one with a so-called medium that can't be trusted. These people give the truly gifted individuals a tainted reputation, as some end up believing that no one truly possesses the gift of mediumship.

In order to truly connect with a deceased loved one, the first step is to find a medium that has the skills and experience to get the job done accurately. That means it may be better to work with a well-known service that provides mediums via phone, video, or chat.

Q: Are Long-Distance Medium Readings Effective?

A: Some people may worry that medium readings conducted over vast distances are not as effective. Fortunately, that's not the case. A truly gifted medium can give an accurate reading to someone who is halfway across the globe.

Physical distance really does not play a role here in any manner. As a result, a medium that possesses true skills can work with a client over the phone, via internet chat or video, or even through email.

Medium Readings Online: The Bottom Line

Many people would consider the death of a cherished loved one to be worse than facing death themselves. Anyone who has ever experienced grief knows how difficult it can be to come to the realization that they will never be able to speak to their loved one again.

The very idea that they may be able to do exactly that through a medium has the potential to change everything about the way a person grieves. That is precisely why some people decide to give one or more of these services a chance, even if they have been skeptical in the past.

What's more important is choosing a trustworthy site that employs highly screened, vetted psychics. For anyone unsure of where to turn during such a difficult time, the top picks above are a good place to start.

